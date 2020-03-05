FLORENCE, S.C. — Considering the Pee Dee Pitch-Off is one of the longest running tournaments around, there’s not much that hasn’t been seen in its more than 30 years of existence.
Therefore, South Florence coach and tournament organizer Bobby Jones has more than a few contingency plans in place should wet field conditions be an issue when games begin Friday afternoon.
“We’re just hoping the rain will stop so we can finally get out on the field and do some things,” Jones said. “Some of the lower fields at Freedom Florence — we’re not sure we’re going to be able to use them, but we’re going to wait until around lunch tomorrow to see what fields we can use and what we can do from there.
“We have a couple of different (contingency) plans. It’s just going to depend on how things fall.”
Regardless of what the logistics turn out to be, the two-day tournament is still scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. at both Freedom Florence and South Florence High School. Tickets will be about $8, Jones said.
The field includes 22 varsity teams and eight junior varsity squads who will compete in a total of 71 games when all is said and done.
“This year is probably going to be a little different because most teams haven’t been on the field a whole lot,” Jones said. “We all need to get as much on-field experience as we can because the regular season starts soon.”
The tournament routinely brings together some of the most talented teams in the state and this year is no exception. Aside from the Bruins, who were in the Class 5A lower state tournament a season ago, the field includes defending Class 4A champion Hartsville along with defending SCISA Class 2A champion Marlboro Academy.
Pee Dee Academy, Lake View and Wilson Hall were all state runners-up a season ago in their respective classifications and perennial contenders Gilbert, Lewisville, East Clarendon, Darlington and Colleton County are also in the mix, among others.
“We have some of the strongest teams in the state here year in and year out,” Jones said. “It’s all about figuring it how you’re going to play and who you’re going to play and then getting that experience for the season.”
The tournament wraps up on Saturday with games starting at 9 a.m. The championship game is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at Freedom Florence.
