SCHSL
PLAYER (SCHOOL) COMP. ATT YDS. TD INT
Zayshaun Rice (WIL) 116 169 1606 20 4
Tyson Hall (CHER) 89 149 1248 13 5
Jay Lester (DIL) 55 75 1158 12 0
Owen Taylor (HART) 65 116 966 8 5
Hilshon Bailey (LC) 52 90 893 12 0
LaNorris Sellers (SF) 82 157 882 9 4
Marcus Chandler (MUL) 62 189 854 11 5
Josh Adams (CHES) 52 118 787 6 14
Antonio McKnight (CEM) 41 95 675 5 2
Hale Emerson (WF) 41 69 646 6 1
Savion Graves (JOHN) 46 100 610 8 3
Christian Taylor (TVILLE) 37 82 522 3 4
Cub Cook (EC) 37 67 513 8 3
Trey Platt (LAT) 42 87 435 3 5
Cam Galloway (LAM) 15 26 359 3 0
Jaquaze Myers (LEEC) 17 35 325 2 2
Caleb Wright (MANN) 16 35 186 2 2
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) COMP. ATT YDS. TD
Terry McKithen (WF) 155 1060 6.8 12
Hahsaun Wilson (SF) 154 906 5.9 6
Jaheim Wright (MCB) 153 887 5.8 4
Qualiek Crawford (MAR) 86 633 7.4 8
J’Shawn Anderson (HART) 67 561 8.4 5
Marcus Chandler (MUL) 84 532 6.3 1
Adarrian Dawkins (LV) 78 690 8.8 8
Ja’correous Ford (LV) 78 699 8.9 10
Chris McRae (LAT) 84 562 6.7 2
Naquan Peeples (LEEC) 55 546 9.9 3
Avery Harrison (LC) 69 534 7.7 3
Cam Galloway (LAM) 79 505 6.4 4
Marques Webb (EC) 94 502 5.3 3
Kenyan Leggett (HP):52 489 9.4 8
Davian Coaxum (H-P) 63 463 7.3 4
Javorius Williams (DAR) 107 463 4.3 3
Edward Benjamin (LEEC) 59 458 7.8 9
Jiaquell James (LAM) 48 448 9.3 6
Chris Austin (WIL) 60 439 7.3 3
George Floyd (WF) 62 426 6.9 5
Jalen McCray (LEEC) 49 408 8.3 3
Floyd Eaddy (H-P) 64 407 6.3 2
Tysean Johnson (LAT) 83 402 4.8 0
Antonio McKnight (CEM) 57 388 6.8 8
Caleb Wright (MANN) 67 388 5.8 6
Nemo Squire (DIL) 57 374 6.6 10
Zayshaun Rice (WIL) 61 366 6.0 5
Davontay McFadden (EC) 56 360 6.4 2
Michael McInnis (LV) 59 358 6.1 5
Saeqwann McCullough (MAR) 45 350 7.8 1
Joshua Ellerbe (CHER) 57 341 6.0 1
James McBride (CHES) 81 327 4.0 3
Nigel George (DIL) 35 326 9.3 6
Rashad Johnson (LAM) 51 324 6.4 3
Hilshon Bailey (LC) 60 314 5.2 3
Marvin Gordon (LV) 25 305 12.2 2
Zion Baylor (CHER) 62 304 4.9 3
Cub Cook (EC) 46 300 6.5 3
Irvin Myers (MANN) 52 290 5.6 3
Isaac Hemingway (MUL) 56 286 5.1 6
Yavin Smith (WIL) 51 273 5.4 3
Shelton Burgess (LC) 42 270 6.4 1
Carey Singletary (CEM) 56 263 4.7 5
Savion Burgess (CEM) 28 258 9.2 3
John James (KING) 45 256 5.7 1
Shelton Burgess (LC) 39 244 6.9 1
LaNorris Sellers (SF) 65 229 3.5 3
Quan Brown (CHES) 55 214 3.9 3
Demaurii Legette (MUL) 44 213 4.8 3
Jaquaze Myers (LEEC) 36 210 5.8 3
Dajour Green (LAM) 22 203 9.2 8
Lane Calcutt (HP) 43 202 4.7 3
Owen Taylor (HART) 52 198 3.8 2
Darrian McMillian (HART) 39 196 5.0 4
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) REC. YDS. AVG. TD
Jalen Coit (CHER) 40 683 17.1 8
Jakobe Quillen (WIL) 43 593 13.8 9
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (DIL) 20 490 24.5 4
Dajuan Reid (CEM) 22 457 20.8 5
Dariyan Pendergrass (HART) 26 417 16.0 4
Shamontae Burgess (LC) 15 390 26.0 5
Alim Legette (MUL) 22 388 17.6 2
Kelvin Diggs (CHES) 18 368 20.4 3
BoBo McKinnon (DIL) 14 354 25.3 4
Yavin Smith (WIL) 21 353 16.8 3
Jalen Thompson (CHES) 24 331 13.8 3
Isaiah Brown (JOHN) 24 326 6 1
Tyae McWhite (SF) 34 322 9.5 3
Reggie Davis (CHER) 31 326 10.5 3
Keyon Wilson (EC) 10 322 32.2 6
Javion Hough (HART) 19 256 13.4 2
Quez Lewis (JOHN) 15 246 16.4 0
Dylan Snyder (WF) 17 233 13.7 2
Sammy Pressley (MUL) 21 225 13.4 3
Tyjhai Calvin (EC) 13 216 16.6 3
Isiah Scott (CEM) 9 192 21.3 0
K.J. Rose (LC) 14 191 15.0 3
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Bailey Carroway (HART) 84
Justin Abraham (HART) 82
Wanya Nesmith (LV) 74
McKenny Goodale (CHER) 70
Josh Sellers (CHES) 67
Khalil Fulton (LC) 67
Jadarius Richardson (DAR) 63
Shane McKenzie (LC) 61
Branden Coles (JOHN) 61
Marquise Johnson (LV) 60
Cam Harper (SF) 59
Tyrese Montgomery (CEM) 55
Chandler Matthews (LAT) 55
Tyrin Jordan (CHER) 53
Kevon Haigler (HART) 52
Russell Dowley (MUL) 52
Aaron Smith (MANN) 51
Braxton Samuel (SF) 51
Xavier McIver (CHER) 51
Willie Carter (JOHN) 50
J.J. Langley (LAM) 49
Darrious Cooper (CEM) 49
Zack Bailey (LAM) 49
Andrea McElveen (DAR) 49
Daniel Perkins (DAR) 47
T.J. Jackson (LC) 47
Kobe Montgomery (CEM) 46
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN) 45
Travon Ladson (DIL) 45
Ty King (DIL) 45
Trenton Brown (MANN) 45
Ruben Huggins (CHES) 44
Tymarion Melton (CHES) 44
Damarion McCaskill (CHER) 44
E.J. McClam (LC) 43
Bobby Allen (MANN) 43
Jadon Scott (CHER) 43
Nyziah Alston Daniels (CEM) 42
Devin Gillespie (CHER) 42
Ja’mari Charles (DAR) 41
Darius Ladson (DIL) 41
Trezhan Stubbs (SF) 41
D.J. Green (LAM) 40.5
Alvion Pendergrass (HART) 40
Javion Thompkins (JOHN) 40
Omari Martin (LEEC) 39
Ahzaveah Lammie (TVILLE) 37
Jaquan House (MANN) 37
Keyshawn McDonald (HART) 37
Kalib Jones (WIL) 36
Elijah Williams (MCB) 35
Shamaree Timmons (WIL) 35
Tyree Mitchell (SF) 34
Ruben Huggins (CHES) 34
Ahmad Bowman (WIL) 34
Kyheim Bethea (MAR) 33.5
Shamaree Timmons (WIL) 32
Tymere Stacks (CHER) 32
Zy’Rig Thomas (HART) 32
Tevin Hickman (LEEC) 32
Hayden Powell (HP) 32
Tiquan Robinson (LV) 31
Jahaven Phillips (MUL) 31
Jordan McRae (LAT) 30
Sammy Pressley (MUL) 30
Nizail Robinson (MUL) 30
Jeshaun Peterson (HP) 30
Karden Bell (SF) 30
Jakeim Herring (LC) 30
Timothy Robinson (WIL) 29
Cam Little (CHES) 29
Jaihleel Alies (DAR) 29
Sheldon Bradley (CEM) 29
Jaleel McCormick (CHES) 29
Kenneth Powers (LAM) 28.5
Gage Langston (LAM) 28.5
Dontavus Hilton (MANN) 28
Dylan Smith (HART) 28
Tikyse Miller (WF) 28
Hayden Powell (HP) 28
Quentin Green (CEM) 28
Jacob Dorsey (JOHN) 28
Trevin Harrison (MANN) 27
Qunicy Blake (CEM) 27
Bryce McRae (LAT) 25
Kenneth Alberts (LEEC) 25
Lawrence Burroughs (LEEC) 25
JoCorien Groover (WIL) 25
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Jahaven Phillips (MUL) 8
Khalil Fulton (LC) 7
Wanya Newsmith (LV) 7
Ahmad Bowman (WIL) 6
Deonte Robinson (LEEC) 6
Kemuel Arthur (WIL) 6
Lawrence Burroughs (LEEC) 5.5
Lawrence Burroughs (LEEC) 5.5
JoCorien Groover (WIL) 5
B.J. Joines (CHES) 5
Cam Harper (SF) 5
Justin Abraham (HART) 4.5
Tyrin Jordan (CHER) 4
Dymerius Atkinson (LEEC) 4
Shamaree Timmons (WIL) 4
Kevon Haigler (HART) 3.5
Kenlarris Kelly (DAR) 3
Naquan Peeples(LEEC) 3
Nyziah Alston Daniels (CEM) 3
Chandler Matthews (LAT) 3
Matt Clark (LAT) 3
Jaleel McCormick (CHES) 3
Josh Sellers (CHES) 3
Kobe Montgomery (CEM) 3
Kenlarris Kelly (DAR) 3
Chris Davis (CHER) 3
Jacob Dorsey (JOHN) 3
Jacob Dorsey (JOHN) 3
Zach Jones (LAT) 3
Sammy Pressley (MUL) 3
Braxton Samuel (SF) 3
Eric Cooper (SF) 3
Chris Davis (CHER) 3
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Jalen Jenkins (HP) 5
Pat Anderson (LAM) 4
Daniel Perkins (DAR) 4
Devin Gillespie (CHER) 3
Dajuan Reid (CEM) 3
Kevon Haigler (HART) 3
Daizion Alford (DIL) 3
Alvion Pendergrass (HART) 3
SCISA
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) COMP. ATT YDS. TD INT
Hudson Spivey (PDA) 83 135 1116 16 6
Jet Smith (REL) 45 74 983 12 3
Trent Johnson (DCS) 50 106 882 10 5
Burgess Jordan (LMA) 38 67 844 10 2
Robbie Jordan (FCS) 50 91 834 8 3
Jordan Jones (T-B) 24 43 540 11 4
Cade Castes (CA) 35 54 532 4 1
Garrison Fields (TKA) 30 92 479 4 11
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT YDS. AVG. TD
Austin Brown (CA) 109 1139 10.4 10
Jet Smith (REL) 99 797 8.1 14
Donovan Lambert (T-B) 87 765 8.8 11
Wyatt Rowland (LMA) 55 718 8.8 0
Keaton Price (REL) 84 662 7.9 8
Marshall Brown (FCS) 118 691 5.9 7
Ethan Kelly (FCS) 59 531 9.0 6
Andre Aikens (FCS) 47 501 10.7 8
Jordan Jones (T-B) 31 470 15.2 6
Reggion Bennett (T-B) 41 463 11.3 7
Coleby Sinclair (PDA) 70 437 6.2 3
Nick Jones (T-B) 25 377 15.1 7
Adam Norton (DCS) 26 321 12.3 3
Daniel Camp (DCS) 54 284 5.3 4
Christian Olson (REL) 28 205 7.3 2
Jack McFadden (FCS) 20 186 9.3 6
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT YDS. AVG. TD
Wyatt Rowland (LMA) 18 489 27.1 6
Adam Norman (DCS) 19 489 25.7 6
Nick Jones (T-B) 16 437 27.3 9
Caleb Oakley (PDA) 27 360 13.3 8
Ashton Harley (TKA) 16 341 21.3 3
Connor Gasque (PDA) 30 328 10.9 5
Drew Watson (REL) 16 327 20.4 4
Matt Johnson (REL) 12 284 23.7 1
Jack McFadden (FCS) 14 278 19.9 5
Austin Heasley (DCS) 6 169 28.2 1
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Danny Barker (PDA) 59
Austin Heasley (DCS) 56
Christian Olson (REL) 53
Kaiden Schaffer (FCS) 49
Cooper Lane (DCS) 49
Jacob Dubose (DCS) 47
Reese Hardin (REL) 46
Bennett Stevens (LMA) 45
Justin Gibbs (FCS) 39
Dexter McRae (TB) 38
Caleb Boykin (DCS) 38
Ethan Kelly (FCS) 37
Jack McFadden (FCS) 34
George Wilder (CA) 34
Spencer Scott (TB) 33
Collin Hamilton (DCS) 33
Ben Harris (TKA) 33
Steven Hall (REL) 32
Blake Warren (TB) 32
Luke Carter (PDA) 31
Kyle Zeman (PDA) 31
Harrison Brown (FCS) 31
Graham Berry (FCS) 30
Cody Sauls (CA) 30
Jon Russell Brannon (REL) 30
Cam Ellis (TB) 29
Matt Johnson (REL) 29
George Rishmawi (FCS) 29
Josh Kirven (REL) 28
Ryan Forney (PDA) 26
Tristen Gore (FCS) 26
Cam McElveen (REL) 26
Jet Smith (REL) 26
Dylan Carter (PDA) 25
Thomas Alexander (TKA) 25
Caleb Rogers (T-B) 25
Quay Jackson (TB) 25
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Cam Ellis (T-B) 5
Donovan Lambert (T-B) 5
Cam McElveen (REL) 5
Reese Hardin (REL) 4
Quay Jackson (TB) 4
Quay Jackson (T-B) 4
Josh Duran (DCS) 4
Jon Russell Brannon (REL) 3
Collin Hamilton (DCS) 3
Graham Berry (FCS) 3
Sam Gasque (PDA) 3
Connor Gasque (PDA) 2.5
Justin Gibbs (FCS) 2
Kaiden Schaffer (FCS) 2
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL) TOTAL
Dontavis Joe (T-B) 5
Harrison Forehand (FCS) 4
George Rishmawi (FCS) 4
Matt Joye (CA) 3
Daniel Camp (DCS) 3
Jack McFadden (FCS) 3
Josh Kirven (REL) 3
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT: Carvers Bay, East Clarendon (Defense), West Florence (Defense), Marlboro County, Hemingway, Williamsburg Academy.
