A Hartsville holiday tradition continued Saturday as residents lined the streets of downtown for the Hartsville Christmas Parade.
A collaboration of community organizations, the parade featured first responders, local businesses, floats, a marching band, dance troops, civic organizations, beauty queens, local officials and many others welcoming the Christmas season.
“This is truly the most wonderful time of the year in Hartsville and our team is so excited about the opportunity to showcase our beloved tradition of the Hartsville Christmas Parade that highlights our local businesses and organizations,” said Lauren Baker, public information officer for the city of Hartsville.
The day started out cloudy with chilly temperatures and blustery wind but by the time the parade made its way to the downtown area the sun had begun to show through the clouds.
Children and parents alike along East Carolina Avenue grew a bit antsy waiting for the parade to start. Parade participants handed out candy to children in the crowd as they walked along or rode by.
“There’s your brother,” one woman exclaimed to a youngster as the Hartsville High School Red Regime Marching Band passed by performing Christmas music.
Of course, Santa Claus made his annual appearance riding in his sleigh drawn by his reindeer all atop a Hartsville Fire Department fire engine.
Earlier in the day, the Hartsville Farmers Market was open along the 100 block of East Carolina Avenue.
Before his appearance in the parade, Santa Claus was available for photographs at the Hartsville Museum’s Simply Christmas Exhibit, which continues through Jan. 10. The Hartsville Museum is at 222 N. Fifth St. and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hartsville’s Christmas celebration began on Nov. 21 with the Downtown Holiday Open House and Centennial Tree Lighting in Centennial Park.
Christmas on Carolina events have been held on each Thursday since then with extended shopping hours from 6 to 8 p.m. at many downtown businesses. The final Christmas on Carolina event is Thursday.
“The city of Hartsville is very excited about a new holiday season filled with events that our residents can get excited about as they prepare for the most wonderful time of the year,” said Samantha Altman, special events coordinator for the city of Hartsville.
“These events also provide ample opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the holiday season in Hartsville by eating, shopping, and exploring all of our local businesses,” Baker said.
