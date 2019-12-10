One person is dead and a second is in custody following a Monday night killing on Racetrack Road near Hartsville.
Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies Monday evening responded to the reported killing and later in the night deputies with the Darlington County Special Incident Response Team working with Chesterfield County Sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody at a home off Tabernacle Church Road in Chesterfield County, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said the victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy Tuesday.
The coroner’s office hasn’t yet released the victim’s identity.
