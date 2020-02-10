DARLINGTON — A woman is dead and another person was being treated at an area hospital following a shooting early Saturday morning.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee ruled the death a homicide and identified the deceased victim as Ashley Mashelle Boseman, 27, of Darlington.
The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. at Boseman’s residence in the 1300 block of Ebenezer Road near Darlington, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, Hardee said.
The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office are investigating the shooting.
No further information was available as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.