DARLINGTON, S.C. — A cold wind greeted Darlington County officials and others who gathered Wednesday to watch the landing of a Sonoco corporate jet on the newly refurbished main runway at the Darlington County Airport.
The plane had flown from the Hartsville Airport, where it has been based during the nearly two-month runway rehabilitation project, to return to its home base at the Darlington County Airport. It was the first plane to land on the new runway.
After two members of the Darlington County Council, Lewis Brown and Albert Davis III, both of Hartsville, disembarked from the plane, officials cut a red ribbon to mark the reopening of runway 5-23 following its nearly $4.6 million refurbishing.
The project replaced what had been an asphalt runway 2 to 3 inches thick with a sturdier 7-inch-thick concrete runway officials say will be more durable and able to handle heavier loads. “It won’t necessarily be bigger planes, but it will be able to handle planes with heavier loads,” County Administrator Charles Stewart said.
The runway will also last longer and require less maintenance over time, Stewart said.
The project did not extend the length of the 5,500-foot runway.
“It will allow us to handle heavier jets,” said airport manager Barry Kennett. Kennett said officials hope that will mean an increase in air traffic at the airport.
“It’s exciting,” Kennett said. “We hope it’ll bring more people into the airport. It’ll show a good first impression of the county to people coming into the airport.”
Kennett said he hopes the upgrade also encourages more growth in the use of the airport by cargo carriers. A lot of that business now goes to the Florence airport, he said.
He added that an increase in airport traffic will also mean an increase in fuel sales, a major component of the airport’s business.
Officials hope all of that translates into greater economic development for the county, Stewart said.
James Stephens, executive director of the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission, said airports are a vital component of the state’s economic development arsenal, and the Darlington County airport is no exception, he said. The airport, Stephens said, produces a $4.5 million annual economic impact for the county and the state.
Stephens thanked county officials and commended their vision in moving forward with the project. And he thanked the FAA for its support of the project. “They truly are our partner in South Carolina,” he said.
Most of the money to pay for the nearly $4.6 million project is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration, Stewart said.
The county secured an FAA grant of more than $4.1 million to cover 90% of the project cost. The state provided another 5% of the cost, or $229,455, through the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission, while the county contributed a 5% match of its own.
Work on the project started in September, Stewart said. That was after the council gave unanimous final approval to an ordinance to secure the federal grant funding.
Sonoco currently bases its two corporate jets at the airport, making it the facility’s largest hangar tenant, Stewart said. Several other smaller private businesses base aircraft at the facility, as well as several private individual aircraft owners, he said.
In airport nomenclature, the numbers of runways, in this case 5-23, refer to the magnetic heading to land on them. In this case, 5 would refer to a magnetic heading of 50 degrees. To land the opposite way, 180 degrees is added, in this case to 230 degrees or 23.
