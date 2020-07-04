FLORENCE, S.C. — Derick Urquhart wasn’t pleased with his squad’s offensive performance Thursday against Sumter, and challenged Post 1 entering Friday’s league opener against Dalzell-Shaw.
His team responded — again, and again, and again.
Post 1 found itself trailing on three separate occasions against the Jets, but each time rallied to tie and eventually take the lead for good in what turned out to be an 11-7 slugfest to open a doubleheader at American Legion Field.
Florence's offense also rallied in the nightcap and then exploded for a 15-5, 6-inning victory. The second game did not count in the League I standings, but Post 1 did improve to 8-0.
That streak will be on the line again Tuesday against Union County (N.C.) in Hartsville at 7 p.m.
“The offense definitely answered my challenge from last night,” Urquhart said. “We still kind of struck out too much at some inopportune times, but a much, much better approach.
“We battled through some adversity there the first couple of innings.”
Post 1 found itself trailing in the bottom of the first and second innings. Dalzell-Shaw put up a four-spot against Florence starter Josh Collins, although just two runs were earned.
It could have been a much greater deficit after one, but a fantastic play by Nik Mezzanotte kept it close. With two on and two down, the Post 1 left fielder tracked down a fly ball, crashed into the wall and managed to hang on for the last out.
“That was a really big play defensively,” Urquhart said. “And we did make some timely plays when we needed to and kept them out of the bigger innings. They came out and swung the bats well. That’s one of the better offensive lineups Dazell’s had in a few years.”
Florence grabbed a brief 5-4 lead third, but the Jets responded with a two-run homer by Britton Morris in the fourth to reclaim the advantage, 6-5.
However, Post 1 took the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a big homer and wildness by the D-S pitching staff.
George Derrick Floyd got things started with a one-out solo homer to left, and the Jets got the second out before the wheels fell off. Two pitchers combined to hit or walk the next six batters, forcing in three runs without the benefit of a hit.
Florence never relinquished the lead, adding two more runs in the sixth behind D.P. Pendergrass’ RBI double and a delayed steal of home later in the inning.
Meanwhile on the mound, Parker Moore bridged the gap to closer Thomas Skinner, who allowed just one run on one hit while striking out four over the final two innings to end the game.
“Parker came in and did exactly what we needed and then we felt like we needed our closer for six outs tonight,” Urquhart said. “Closers have to be able to throw back-to-back days, but he’ll get a few days off to rest now.
“But they both did their jobs and got us to where we needed to be.”
Pendergrass had two hits and scored twice as did McIver Wallace. Wallace also drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth for an RBI and reached base all four times he stepped to the plate.
Noah Carter doubled home a run in the first and also scored two runs. Korique Rainey had an RBI single in the first inning and scored two runs as well while Mezzanotte collected an RBI single in the second and also drove in another run in the fourth when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Carson Collins reached base four times and scored four times for the Jets. He also singled and doubled.
Jenkins McCullum had two hits and an RBI for D-S as did Hunter McGee. Morris had the big game with an RBI single in the first and his big blast in the fourth.
The second contest saw Post 1 jump to a 4-1 advantage after three innings before D-S scored four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 5-4 lead. The Jets were able to take advantage of four walks in the inning and received nine free passes through the first four frames.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Florence put up 11 runs over the next three innings to pull away for the victory. The turning point came in the fifth when Post 1 used five hits to plate six runs. Floyd had the big knock with a bases-clearing double and both Kody Hanna and Hunter Herlong added RBI base hits as well.
Carter finished the game with a pair of doubles and scored two runs. Floyd had a pair of hits and scored four runs while Hanna drove in two and scored three.
McGee had a pair of hits and drove in three runs for the Jets. Gabriel Harris added a two-run double.
Robbie Jordan pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for Post 1 and allowed no runs on one hit with three strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.