FLORENCE, S.C. — For the first time in his professional football life, B.J. Goodson had the opportunity to choose where he wanted to play.
And opportunity was the key word.
With Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey having both departed, the Cleveland Browns were looking for a linebacker — and one with experience — to go alongside second-year players Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki.
Goodson, a free agent, fit the mold perfectly. He signed a one-year deal with the Browns on March 20 to be the presence in the middle that the former Lamar High and Clemson standout has shown the past few seasons in both Green Bay and with the New York Giants.
“Cleveland’s staff was really, really big on me,” Goodson said. “I was thankful for the opportunity that they gave me. It’s the best opportunity for me. It’s the best place for me to showcase my talents, and I’m excited about being there.”
Now entering his fifth year in the league, Goodson will provide a veteran leadership role, although that’s something he’s already accustomed to, he said.
“I was the oldest guy in the linebacking corps at Green Bay, and alongside (Alec) Ogletree in New York,” Goodson said. “So I’ve been one of the older guys at middle linebacker for a while now. I don’t really see it as a new challenge, but I take joy in leading.”
The former Silver Fox had his breakout season in 2018 when he played in 15 games and started 13 for the Giants. He finished with 61 combined tackles, including four for a loss, and two interceptions.
He was traded to the Packers prior to the 2019 season when he started nine games and registered 31 combined tackles.
“I wouldn’t say I’ve established myself, because I always feel like I have something to prove,” Goodson said. “I never want to get in that mindset that I’ve established anything. I’ve always been the type to put my head down and keep my head down and keep working.
“I kind of want to keep it that way.”
There really wasn’t one thing Goodson could point to as a turning point in 2018, other than just taking advantage of the opportunity in front of him.
“That was basically it — just staying the course,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of work all around. Getting better at the things I’m good at and getting good at the things people proclaim that I’m not good at. Just making my weaknesses my strengths — I take pride in all of that.”
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t affected the NFL season too much just yet, but that could change moving forward. Cleveland has a new coaching staff that all the players will have to adapt to and Goodson himself will have to adapt to his new team as well.
“Being a seasoned player kind of puts you a little ahead of the curve,” he said. “I only say that because I’ve been in a 4-3 defense, I’ve been in a 3-4 defense so I know scheme and can talk scheme all day and night. That’s not a problem.
“I think the biggest challenge with that is forming chemistry with the guys and that’s what I think will be important. Getting on the same page and creating that chemistry with the time that we’ll be given.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.