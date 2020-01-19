NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Kymani Knox’s tip-in at the buzzer led North Myrtle Beach to the double-overtime win over Hartsville Friday, 62-61.
Hartsville’s Eldred White III made two free throws with less than 10 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 50.
The Red Foxes’ Elijah Thaggard then made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 54 at the first overtime’s end.
Jordan Blue scored a team-high 17 points for Hartsville.
Timmonsville 65 Lamar 53
LAMAR — Timmonsville’s Tim Washington scored a game-high 19 points.
Lamar’s Tavaris Dolford scored a team-high 16.
T 14 13 15 23 —65
L 16 8 10 19 — 53
TIMMONSVILLE (65)
Christian Taylor 13, Tim Washington 19, Tyron Fleming 11, Garner 4, Elijah Foe 13, Green 2, Dudley 3.
LAMAR (53)
Martin 9, Higgins 2, Tavaris Dolford 16, Toney 5, Kingston Miller 14, Depaugh 7.
RECORD: T 8-8, 2-0 Region 2-A. L 1-16, 1-2 Region 2-A.
Great Falls 61 McBee 47
GREAT FALLS — McBee’s C.J. Ponds scored a team-high 20 points.
M 14 17 5 11 —47
GF 16 21 12 12 — 61
McBEE (47)
C.J. Ponds 20, Bristow 6, Boyle 2, Brigman 8, Truell 5, Brown 4, Black 2.
RECORD: M 3-8, 0-2 Region 2-A.
Trinity-Byrnes 58 Wilson Hall 29
DARLINGTON — Trinity-Byrnes’ Amarion Coletrain scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Nick Ford with 11.
WH 7 3 10 9 — 29
TB 24 14 10 10 —58
TRINITY- BYRNES (58)
Saragba 2, McLeod 4, Jones 8, Nick Ford 11, Ellis 3, Scott 4, Coletrain 14, Fajardo 4, Rogers 2, Folse 6.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
North Myrtle Beach 54 Hartsville 46
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass and Ameonta Sutton each scored 13 points.
H 5 15 12 14 — 46
NMB 9 15 16 14 — 54
HARTSVILLE (46)
Jazolyn Pendergrass 13, Ameonta Sutton 13, Knox 7, Benjamin 7, Thomas 4, Hudson 2.
RECORD: H 10-9, 1-2 Region 6-4A.
McBee 50 Great Falls 20
GREAT FALLS — McBee’s Jaylan Peterson scored a game-high 16 points.
M 9 14 15 12 — 50
GF 6 4 8 2 — 20
McBEE (50)
Jaylan Peterson 16, Tyneisha Hickman 15, Stormy Harper 11, Williams 4, Boyle 2, Johnson 2.
RECORD:M 5-4, 1-1 Region 2-A.
Lamar 39 Timmonsville 33
LAMAR — Lamar’s Quashia Robinson scored a game-high 13 points.
Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a team-high 11.
T 8 4 15 6 — 33
L 2 14 11 12 — 39
TIMMONSVILLE (33)
Commander 9, Echols 8, Scott-Rouse 11, Hudson 2, Samuel 1.
LAMAR (39)
Quashia Robisnon 13, Gates 6, Ja’Shyia Ham 10, Stevens 4, Peoples 6.
RECORD:L 5-11, 3-0 Region 2-A. T 10-5, 1-1 Region 2-A.
Wilson Hall 65 Trinity-Byrnes 27
DARLINGTON — Trinity-Byrnes’ Teal Howle scored a game-high 11 points. Teammate Kinady Pierce added 10.
WH 10 24 20 11 — 65
TB 3 7 7 10 —27
TRINITY- BYRNES (27)
Teal Howle 11, Kinady Pierce 10, Davis 6.
