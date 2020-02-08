FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University junior Darius Nobles had been “chomping at the bit” to get his first start for the Patriots this season, coach Art Inabinet said.
Nothing he did on Saturday likely made him want to leave the starting lineup anytime soon, either.
Serving as the designated hitter, Nobles collected three hits and wound up just a triple shy of becoming the fifth Patriot ever to hit for the cycle.
He combined with Tyler Mangum and Todd Mattox to drive in eight runs as the FMU offense helped spark a 10-5 victory over Limestone at Sparrow Stadium.
The Patriots (3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak in the process, and will look to take the series from the Saints today when the two teams meet in Gaffney at 3 p.m. for the rubber contest.
“The main thing today was just trying to make sure we got the win,” Robles said. “I’ve been practicing day in and day out, so it just felt good to be out there and get the win.”
Nobles started the scoring in the bottom of the first with an RBI single as the Patriots jumped to a 4-0 lead. He also doubled in the third and hit a solo homer in the seventh, his second of the year.
Nobles came to the plate in the bottom of the eighth with a runner on second, but grounded out to end his day.
“It wasn’t really on my mind,” Nobles said of trying to hit a triple in his last AB for the cycle. “I was trying to go backside with the ball, but unfortunately it didn’t work out.”
Regardless, the FMU offense provided plenty of firepower elsewhere. Mangum made the most of his two hits as the Patriot first basemen drove in four runs with a pair of doubles.
His biggest hit came in the fourth. After the Saints rallied to within 4-3, Mangum’s fly ball to left center skipped off the outstretched glove of Limestone outfielder Josh Evans to clear the bases and put FMU up 7-3.
He also drove in the final run of the game with an RBI double in the eighth.
“We got some really big hits in key situations,” Inabinet said. “I’m really proud of the guys for doing that. We got a lot of baserunners on early, we took a lot of pitches and we got some key hits, especially one to cap that first inning.
“I felt like we did a good job later in the game of manufacturing some runs. We had some bunts, some steals and things like that.”
Mattox also collected a pair of hits along with former South Florence standout Will Hardee and center fielder Bill Hanna. Mattox drove in two and Hanna collected one RBI.
The offensive outburst helped back a solid outing from former Lake View and Florence Post 1 standout Weston Rogers (1-1). The junior left-hander struck out eight over six innings and scattered nine hits — working out of jams in the first and sixth innings.
He allowed just one earned run as all three of Limestone's tallies in the fourth were helped by a pair of FMU errors.
“His changeup was really good today,” Inabinet said. “He threw some backdoor breaking balls that really locked up some right-handed hitters. That’s probably the best I’ve seen him pitch since he’s been at Francis Marion. He was really impressive today.”
Bailey Wendel pitched the final three innings for his second save of the season. He allowed no earned runs on just two hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Benjamin Huber led the Saints (1-5), going 3 for 4 with a run scored. David Kennedy had two hits and drove in a run.
