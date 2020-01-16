DARLINGTON, S.C. — Getting Jordan Jones to run isn’t an issue.
Getting the Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School standout to slow down sometimes is, or at least it was.
But so far, nothing has been able to stop him — regardless of the sport.
Jones has already quarterbacked the Titans to the SCISA 2A state title, and now that he’s back in his comfort zone at point guard for the basketball team, he’s well on his way to perhaps another storybook ending for his senior year.
“There’s been no gap period,” first-year coach Mike Teasley said. “Jordan has led us from the very beginning. It’s difficult. He’s the quarterback of the football team and now he leads us on the basketball court. That’s rare, but it’s a testament to who Jordan is.
“He’s an exceptional basketball player, and he’s excited about his senior year and what his team can do this year.”
There was no time off between the two sports seasons; in fact, Jones was often pulling double duty by practicing both on the same days toward the end of the Titans’ championship run.
“It’s something I’m used to,” Jones said. “My body is conditioned to transition from one sport to another. I just tried to make sure I was here for the workouts, and even if I wasn’t, I made sure I was able to learn the material and new plays that coach was putting in.”
That last part was crucial. Teasley’s style of play is up tempo with an emphasis on pushing the ball, but even Jones was pushing things a little too quickly in the early part of the season.
“I was rushing and missing things that I shouldn’t,” Jones said. “Coach pointed out that if I slow down there will be things that will open up for you.”
“If you’ve seen Jordan play, you know he’s exceptionally quick, but we wanted him to be able to control the tempo of the game,” Teasley said. “We wanted him to play with pace and be able to go fast or slow down and change the tempo of games."
The change has paid dividends already. Jones ranks among the top scorers in the Pee Dee at 18.0 points per game prior to Wednesday’s contest against Cardinal Newman. He also ranks at the top in terms of assists (3.5) and steals (3.5).
“Coach Teasley has helped develop my all-around game,” Jones said. “Being able to read defenses and comprehend what defense the other team is in, regardless of the speed of the game.”
Football was an unexpected training course in that regard, Jones added.
“Running the triple-option, you have to focus on multiple things at one time,” he said. “You’ve got to worry about getting the ball from the center, into the belly of the running back and you’ve got to make sure you make the right read to pull the ball back or not.
“It translates over to basketball. You’ve got to make the right decision because 95% of the time the ball is in your hands.”
Jones was tested in a big way Wednesday against the defending 3A state champion Cardinals. He passed with flying colors by scoring 20 points, pulling down five rebounds with four assists and four steals in a big 64-51 victory that improved the Titans’ overall mark to 10-3.
“Jordan can put up points in any game we play in, but I think making his teammates better is something he’s focused on this year,” Teasley said. “We have some really good pieces on this team and I think he’s done a really good job of getting those guys involved early in the games.
“Some kids just have the ability to lead. Jordan doesn’t shy away from the big moments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.