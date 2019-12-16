Three Hartsville City Council members, each of whom ran unopposed in the Nov. 5 general municipal election, took the oath of office Dec. 10, including the city’s newest councilman who is replacing one of the council’s longest-serving members.
Surrounded by family and friends, Bryson S. Caldwell took his seat as the council representative from District 2 after his swearing-in during the council’s last regular meeting of 2019.
Caldwell replaces Councilman Bernice L. Wilson Sr., who has served on the city council since 2007.
Wilson did not seek reelection, and Caldwell was the only candidate to run for the District 2 seat.
Council members Johnny Andrews in District 4 and Bobby McGee in District 6 both won reelection unopposed in the November election.
All three members will serve four-year terms.
“I am honored to serve the people of Hartsville,” Caldwell said after taking the oath of office.
Wilson also offered a farewell to fellow council members and city staff. “Anybody who knows me knows how well I love the city of Hartsville,” Wilson said. “I’m going to miss you, and I love you,” Wilson said.
Council members also reelected Andrews as mayor pro tem.
In other business, council members heard from the Revs. Reginald Alford and Chris Robinson about possible adverse environmental impacts from the S.P. Coker Cotton Gin on Sumter Avenue, a locally-owned business in Hartsville.
The two voiced concerns about air quality in the neighborhood from cotton dust and cotton debris in the surrounding neighborhood during ginning season, traffic from trucks bringing loads of cotton to the gin and possible health and safety impacts on residents who live in the neighborhood around the cotton gin.
Noise from the ginning operation is also a concern, Alford said.
“People need clean air to breathe,” he said.
“Our voices are not the voices of a depressed people,” Alford said.
Alford called for the relocation of the facility. “Our desire is for it to be removed,” he said.
He said the neighborhood in the predominantly African American South Hartsville community needs revitalization and asked the council to help bring improvements to the area.
“South Hartsville can be revitalized,” Alford said. “We are asking you, in a timely manner, to address this.”
He acknowledged resolving the issue will take time. “We know you can’t solve it overnight,” Alford said.
Councilman Tre’ Gammage, whose district includes the gin, said he has talked with the facility’s owner, D. (Howard D.) Brown, and said Brown has expressed a desire to work with the city to improve conditions in the surrounding neighborhood. “He is willing to work with us,” Gammage said.
Brown was not at the meeting but told The Hartsville Messenger that the company has looked into possibly relocating the gin, including the possibility of moving it to the city’s industrial park. “But the cost of that would be astronomical,” he said. Brown said the cost of relocating is estimated at from $6 million to $8 million. “That’s not just something we can just do,” he said.
The cotton gin has operated in its current location for 50 years, Brown said. The parent company, Humphrey Coker Seed Co., was established in 1920. The original gin operated in what is now downtown Hartsville on the site of the current Hartsville Police Department, according to Brown.
City officials said the facility was grandfathered in under current zoning ordinances that were enacted after the cotton gin was built.
Brown said there are no plans to expand the cotton gin at its present location.
He said the company has tried to develop a plan to help alleviate traffic congestion with the trucks and has taken other steps, including renting a street sweeper, to help clean up cotton debris on Sumter Avenue and 7th Street around the facility. The company has also looked into the possibility of demolishing some older dilapidated structures near the gin to help improve the area, Brown said.
“We’re regulated by DHEC,” Brown said of the air quality in the area. “We have an air quality permit we have to abide by.” He said devices called cyclones are used to monitor air quality and he said technology for monitoring air quality was upgraded within the past year.
Brown said the cotton gin provides local seasonal jobs. “That’s great for local businesses. That’s money that is spent in the local economy,” he said.
“You have people who complain, but we do have neighbors who like us,” Brown said.
The cotton gin operates three months out of the year — October, November and December — Brown said. He said the facility serves about 75 farming families in this region of the state.
Mayor Mel Pennington said the city would like to work to facilitate further discussions among the neighborhood residents, the city and the company toward a possible solution. “We think there is an opportunity here to have a constructive dialogue,” he said.
“If it just sits as it is, we’ve all lost an opportunity to make it better,” the mayor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.