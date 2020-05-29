LONG POND, Pa.− Pocono Raceway will hold its NASCAR weekend without fans.
The Cup Series is scheduled to race June 27-28 and Truck and second-tier Xfinity races also will be held that weekend. Pocono says in a message to fans “it will certainly miss your passion, laughs, cheers, and smiles as the green flag drops in the Pocono Mountains.”
Pocono says it will expedite a refund or account credit.
Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which is under a yellow designation. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said earlier this month that if the county moved to yellow, then NASCAR may hold the two races with no spectators present and guidelines followed to keep competitors safe.
Keselowski to start on pole at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. − The starting lineup for Sunday’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is set.
Brad Keselowski will start on the pole for the 3:30 p.m. race in the Team Penske No. 2 Ford and be joined on the front row by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola to lead the field to green for the 500-lap, 266.5-mile race.
The lineup for the race was determined by a live random draw from charter teams in owner points for positions 1-36, with positions 37-40 made up of open teams in order of owner's points.
NASCAR becomes first partner for Facebook's Venue
NASCAR has announced a partnership with Facebook that makes it the first partner for Venue, a new iOS and Android app that is set to enhance the live event experience by bringing fans and expert commentators together in an interactive way.
Venue aims to offer fans an improved second screen experience while watching their favorite sporting event. Fans will be able to interact with the expert commentators, such as well-known personalities like journalists, current or former athletes or aspiring “fan-analysts,” who will host a venue for each race. During the race, those commentators will provide commentary, pose interactive questions and polls and open up short chats around specific moments of the event. Fans will also be able to communicate with each other and enjoy multiple venues during a given race, offering different takes depending on their favorite expert commentary.
Expert commentators will be able to create “Moments” during the race – short-lived, digital opportunities for fans to connect based on something interesting that happened on the track. Fans will be notified when a new Moment is created so they don’t miss a second of their favorite commentary while watching the race and interacting within the app. Social media personality @nascarcasm will serve as the expert commentator for Sunday’s Food City 500, with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Landon Cassill and FOX Sports NASCAR reporter Alan Cavanna slated to appear in the app in future weeks.
Venue is now available on iOS and Android in the United States. Fans can enjoy the augmented experience for the first time beginning with Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Elliott ends week of misery with overdue Cup victory
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR's grueling return to racing finally ended with a Cup victory for Chase Elliott.
Elliott raced to his first win of the season Thursday night in the rain-delayed event at Charlotte Motor Speedway to close a frantic 12 days for NASCAR. The event, postponed Wednesday night, was the fourth Cup race since the series resumed racing May 17.
He was trying to race for the lead at Darlington Raceway last week when Kyle Busch wrecked him, and a caution with two laps remaining Sunday night in the Coca-Cola 600 cost Elliott the victory. He pitted from the lead, took four tires and couldn't get back to the front in the two-lap overtime sprint.
There was little suspense in this one. Elliott reeled in Kevin Harvick with 27 laps remaining and closed out the victory. Elliott also won the Truck Series race Tuesday night at Charlotte to give him a pair of victories in a four-race stretch at the track located just a few minutes away from Hendrick Motorsports headquarters.
Denny Hamlin finished second in a Toyota with three crew members sitting at home under suspension for an infraction Sunday night. Ryan Blaney was third in a Ford.
