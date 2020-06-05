HAMPTON, Ga. — Jimmie Johnson has had a number of wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway — much like he has everywhere else on the NASCAR Cup circuit.
While he prepares for another go-round in Hampton, Ga., the track recently announced that it was honoring the seven-time champion by renaming one of the grandstands in his honor.
“It means a ton to me,” Johnson said during a video conference Friday. “To have my name be on the grandstands there at the speedway, alongside all the other greats, is just super meaningful to me. My final full-time year in Cup is a little different than I imagined; our whole world is different than we imagined with (COVID-19). I know there were other plans to kind of go with the events in Atlanta this weekend that won’t be seen through, but it’s still amazing to have my name on the grandstands there.
“I’ve seen a few pictures and I can’t wait to see it in person on Sunday.”
It was at Atlanta last year where Hendrick Motorsports got a bit of a wakeup call and were more competitive throughout the rest of the 2019 season, he said.
“Atlanta is just so abrasive that if you have any imbalances in your race car, you’re over-working a particular corner or you have the wrong shock package or aero concept, whatever it is, it’s going to show up,” Johnson said. “That track is so abrasive. You get one lap with grip and then everything from there is downhill. We were able to really understand just how far off we were. That was in a lot of areas and I think we quickly addressed the mechanical grip issues that we had and our Hendrick cars were more competitive throughout the year
“…But when you look at Atlanta, Darlington, Fontana, these tracks with a lot of wear and require a lot of downforce and grip, we seem to have a really strong package right now.”
Hall of Fame announcement coming June 16
NASCAR announced on Friday that the 2021 Hall of Fame class would be revealed on NBC Sports Network’s NASCAR America program on June 16 at 5 p.m.
The Hall of Fame voting panel will meet virtually on Tuesday to select the inductees. They will be selected from a list that will include two from the Modern Era ballot and one from the Pioneer ballet. The Landmark Award recipient will also be chosen.
The Modern Era ballot included Neil Bonnett, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards, Jeff Burton, Larry Phillips, Harry Hyde, Ricky Rudd, crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine, Mike Stefanik and two-time Southern 500 winner Harry Gant.
The Pioneer ballot consists of Jake Elder, Red Farmer, Banjo Matthews, Hershel McGriff and Ralph Moody. The Landmark Award ballot list includes Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton, Dr. Joseph Mattioli and Ralph Seagraves.
Schedule update
NASCAR announced its third revision for the revised 2020 schedule with a 23-race update that begins at Pocono and finishes at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Aug. 2.
The new list includes seven NASCAR Cup Series races, six Xfinity Series races, five Truck Series races and three ARCA Series events.
The schedule also reintroduces the annual NASCAR All-Star Race and the All-Star Open, which will now be held on July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Indianapolis, Kentucky, Texas and Kansas Speedways will all be host sites for the upcoming races.
The Pocono doubleheader that was originally scheduled is still set for the final weekend in June, with Cup races on back-to-back days.
The Xfinity Series will also run on consecutive days at Kentucky Speedway, which will push the Cup race from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon.
- NASCAR reports contributed to this story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.