DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Joey Logano Foundation, the NASCAR Foundation and the Elevation Outreach ministry in Charlotte are partnering with Convoy of Hope to bring hope and a tractor trailer full of emergency food, water and hygiene supplies to Darlington on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon.
To help lend a hand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Convoy of Hope will provide more than 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to approximately 1,000 households / vehicles during its drive-thru distribution at Darlington Raceway. The contactless point-of-distribution model will ensure the safety of staff and Convoy of Hope’s deserving guests.
Vehicles will begin to queue on Harry Byrd Highway and be directed out onto Racetrack Road once pick-up is complete.
Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four-Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 17 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 130 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org.
Joey Logano is the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 29-year old is a 12-year NASCAR veteran and the youngest driver to win a race, a pole, and Rookie of the Year honors in NASCAR’s Cup Series 70-year history. Logano is the 2018 NASCAR Champion, the 2015 Daytona 500 Champion and has more than 50 career NASCAR wins (25 Cup, 30 NXS).
Founded in 2013, The Joey Logano Foundation invests in organizations offering second chances to children and young adults during times of crisis and works to inspire others to live a life of generosity. Through grant making, charity events, the JL Kids Crew and CARE (Critical Assistance Relief Effort), the Joey Logano Foundation continues to make a profound difference in the lives of children and adults in need across the country.
To learn more visit: www.joeyloganofoundation.com.
Bowman signs 1-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex Bowman has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with Hendrick Motorsports through 2021.
The announcement Saturday came the day before NASCAR resumes its season at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Bowman goes into the event already qualified for the playoffs as winner at California on March 1, two weeks before the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Pumped to lock down the contract extension for 2021!” Bowman posted on Twitter with a highlight video of his time at Hendrick. “Thanks for all the support, can’t wait to get to Darlington."
NASCAR plans to race its way through the South in June
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It will be a summer in the South for NASCAR: The stock car series announced Thursday it will stick to Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Florida and Alabama for June races — all of them without fans.
NASCAR has now set plans for 20 races — including nine in the elite Cup Series — as it returns to the tracks after being shut down for more than two months by concerns about the coronavirus.
The Cup Series is scheduled to resume this Sunday at Darlington Raceway and run four times in 11 days at the South Carolina track and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
Then NASCAR will go to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee on May 31. The track is roughly three hours' driving distance for most of the Charlotte-area based teams. Some drivers could fly privately to the track via helicopter.
NASCAR will then race at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Truck Series and Xfinity Series on June 6 and the Cup Series on June 7. The track in Hampton, Georgia, is at least a four-hour drive and teams could need hotels.
The Cup Series will race for a third time on a Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on June 10.
Then all three national series will run together and require air travel with two full days at Homestead-Miami Speedway in South Florida. The Truck Series and Xfinity Series will race June 13, then the Xfinity Series will run again on June 14 in a warm-up for the Cup Series.
NASCAR will then go to to Talladega Superspeedway with the ARCA Series and the Xfinity Series racing June 20 and Cup on June 21. The teams can drive to the Alabama speedway but many might use hotels.
NASCAR postponed events at Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio and the Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway scheduled for June 13 has been moved to Homestead on June 14.
Bowman is fourth in the Cup standings and in his third full season driving the No. 88 for Hendrick. He filled in for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2017 when Earnhardt was sidelined with a concussion, then took over the ride the next year when Earnhardt retired.
Bowman, a 27-year-old from Arizona, has two career Cup wins and was a career-best 12th in last year's standings.
Bowman joins Ryan Blaney as free agents now off the market. Blaney signed a contract extension with Team Penske in March.
Securing Bowman for next year now leaves Rick Hendrick with one seat to fill — the No. 48 Chevrolet after seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson retires at the end of the season.
Bowman was one of the stars of NASCAR's seven-race iRacing Series during the shutdown. He provided in-race social media updates that included photos of his dog in the seat of his simulator and humorous commentary. He also scored an iRacing victory at virtual Talladega.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.