MYRTLE BEACH — Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards scored a team-high 17 points, but Myrtle Beach beat the Red Foxes 68-45.
H 9 13 11 12 — 45
MB 19 14 21 14 — 68
HARTSVILLE (45)
Briggs 7, Knox 2, Hough 6, Harry 1, Cesare Edwards 17, Blue 4, Burr 5, Huggins 4.
Marion 70, Cheraw 52
MARION — Marion’s T.J. Sanders scored a game-high 22 points.
Cheraw’s Marshall Meyers scored a team-high 18.
C 10 14 8 20 — 52
M 15 15 16 24 — 70
Lake View 60, Lamar 46
LAKE VIEW — Lake View’s Montrell Waters scored a game-high 17 points.
Lamar’s Tavaris Dolford scored a team-high 13.
L 15 12 12 7 — 46
LV 6 19 21 14— 60
LAMAR (46)
Higgins 3, Tavaris Dolford 13, Dajour Green 12, Kingston Miller 12, Depugh 6.
LAKE VIEW (60)
McInnis 2, J.Ford 3, D.Ford 2, Jiqyle Reaves 14, Montrell Waters 17, E.Bethea 1, D.J. Bethea 6, Larry Inman 11, Johnson 4.
McBee 35, Camden Military 33
McBEE — McBee’s Devon Bristow finished with a team-high 15 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks.
C 9 4 6 14— 33
M 10 5 5 16 — 35
McBEE (35)
Devon Bristow 15, Boyle 5, Brigman 4, Pond 3, Truell 4, Brown 4.
Caleb Oakley 24, Conner Garris 12, Hudson Spivey 10, Weston 9, Estes 2, Gasque 8.
Emmanuel Christian 46, Calvary Christian 36MYRTLE BEACH — Emmanuel’s Ethan Geddes scored a team-high 20 points.
EMMANUEL (46)
Jones 7, Ethan Geddes 20, Powell 9, Johnson 9, Jacobs 6, Atkinson 3, Coward 1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Myrtle Beach 55, Hartsville 36
MYRTLE BEACH — Hartsville’s Lauren Thomas scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but Myrtle Beach prevailed 55-36 Friday.
H 7 7 15 7 — 36
MB 15 7 16 17 — 55
HARTSVILLE (36)
Lauren Thomas 19, Knox 3, Benjamin 1, Hudson 5, Sutton 2, Pendergrass 4.
RECORDS: H 10-11, 1-4 Region 6-4A.
