MARION, S.C. — Cheraw Braves junior Marshall Myers is back in a major way, adding immediate production for a team in the thick of region competition.
Myers took the year off last season after contributing as a scoring playmaker his freshman year.
“It was just that I was wore out and I needed a break,” Myers said. “So I just decided to take the year off. It was good and I think I needed it. I feel like I’m at the peak right now just playing hard and playing the best I can.”
Myers remains among the top prospects in the state for the 2021 class and has been on the recruiting radar since middle school. He won a district championship with this sixth grade all-star team and was playing with older players in 15-year-old and under AAU basketball tournaments as an eighth-grader.
His play is as cool as his demeanor, making a name for himself playing with Team Wall Southeast and Big Shots Elite AAU basketball teams. Myers averaged 13.5 points and 6.3 assists per game as a freshman for the Braves. This season he is leading the Pee Dee in scoring with 20.4 points per game.
Cheraw’s second-year coach Robert Mammes said he is happy to have Myers back on the squad.
“It’s been great,” he said. “He is a phenomenal worker and does a really good job. He works hard and obviously he is a huge part of our offense.”
Mammes said Myers brings effort and energy to the court.
“He brings an incredible amount of offensive playmaking,” he said.
Myers said the demand on his time and the attention wasn’t overwhelming and was not the reason for his hiatus. He simply needed a break. The time off did allow him to recharge his batteries and remain healthy along with maintaining his 4.0 GPA.
“I was used to the attention all my life and it really didn’t bother me like that,” he said. “I’m humble, so I don’t really take all of that into consideration. I just go out there and do what I can for my team.”
Myers said he knew he was coming back.
“It’s been good,” Myers said of the experience back with his team. “We started off the season all right and we started creating a bond and now it’s getting fun.”
The 5-foot-11 point guard returns with his game intact, scoring and dishing the rock. His quickness and ability to attack the basket make him an asset to the team along with his tenacity on defense.
