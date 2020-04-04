FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence Morning News reporters and a contributor combined to win five national awards in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors contest.
The Morning News competes in the smallest division (40,000 circulation and under). Sports reporters Scott Chancey and Justin Driggers were honored for their work in writing, and David Yeazell was honored for his photography.
Chancey earned three top-five finishes. In the category of game story, Chancey placed second (two first-place votes) for his story on Wilson’s football team winning the city championship. Chancey also placed fourth in column writing (a judging of four submitted columns) and placed fifth in breaking news on University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen saying saying that USC Athletic Director Ray Tanner asked Florida State how it managed its buyout of then-football coach Willie Taggert.
Chancey has earned five top-10 APSE contest finishes during the past two years and has eight for his career. He also has earned APSE top-five finishes in the past for photography and video production.
Yeazell placed third in the category of feature photography. His photo was of Trinity-Byrnes football coach Jared Amell’s youngest son, Beau, wearing a football helmet backward on the sideline. This was Yeazell’s first APSE award.
Driggers placed sixth in the category of feature writing on then-Francis Marion University baseball player Nick Pappas. This was Driggers’ first APSE award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.