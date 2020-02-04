DARLINGTON — Four people are now charged in connection with a Jan. 26 shooting at Mac’s Lounge that left three people dead.
Friday, Hartsville police arrested Antonio Verell Mills Jr., 19, on multiple charges related to the shooting. He remained in jail at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond Tuesday after a judge denied bond.
The charges against Mills include criminal conspiracy, unlawful carrying of a weapon, having a gun on a premise where alcohol is sold, duel or challenge to fight with a deadly weapon and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to the detention center’s website.
On Monday, police charged Leonard Dejon Sweetenburg Jr., 23, with third-degree assault and battery. Sweetenburg is the previously unidentified individual held in the case, according to city of Hartsville spokesperson Lauren Baker. He was released on bond Monday.
Thursday, Hartsville Municipal Judge Cody Mitchell denied bond a second time for Darius Grant Dickey, 20, who was arrested Jan. 27. Dickey was originally charged with four counts of attempted murder. Authorities last week upgraded one of those counts to one count of murder. He still faces three counts of attempted murder.
Dickey is also charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, having a gun where alcohol is sold and a violation of a city ordinance.
Also Thursday, Mitchell denied bond for 24-year-old Davijon Khalil McCall of Hartsville who is charged with two counts of murder. McCall is also charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and having a gun on a premise where alcohol is sold.
Dickey and McCall both remained in the detention center Tuesday.
U.S. Marshals apprehended McCall at a residence in Durham, North Carolina Wednesday night after he was identified as a suspect by Hartsville police, according to a news release from the city of Hartsville.
In denying Dickey’s bond, Mitchell noted again that Dickey was out of jail on bond for two prior violent offenses at the time of the shooting. And he said he deemed McCall a flight risk given that he was apprehended out of state.
Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, died in the shooting at the Camden Avenue nightclub. A third victim, Garrett Bakhsh, 18, a Coker University student from Maryland, died Tuesday from injuries he suffered in the shooting, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
Three other people were injured and sent to local hospitals. Because of patient privacy standards, the conditions of the three are not available for release at this time, city of Hartsville spokesperson Lauren Baker said.
Hartsville police were dispatched to the lounge following a call at 1:59 a.m. Jan. 26, according to Baker.
Authorities arrested Dickey and took a then-unidentified person into custody on Jan. 27.
Monday, a number Hartsville residents came together for a community prayer vigil to seek healing for the community at the Center Theater in downtown Hartsville.
On Sunday, the Coker University lacrosse team honored Bakhsh, who played for the team, during its season opener.
“Officers of the Hartsville Police Department have worked around the clock to thoroughly investigate this tragedy and bring the correct suspects into custody quickly,” the city of Hartsville’s release stated. “The investigations and apprehensions were successful with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the U.S. Marshals Service.”
“Our city is a close knit community, but more than that, it is family,” Baker said. “We are all broken hearted by this terrible tragedy. Our men and women in law enforcement have worked tirelessly to bring closure to all impacted by this situation. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”
On Wednesday, Coker University issued a statement on the death of Bakhsh. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our student, Garrett Bakhsh,” the statement said. “Garrett was a freshman, a member of our men’s lacrosse team, and a friend to many in our Coker community. The entire Coker campus community joins together in expressing our sympathy to Garrett’s family and our hearts go out to all impacted by this sad news.”
The statement continued: “Coker is providing counseling services for students, faculty, and staff through the university’s Health and Wellness Center. Additionally, Coker’s Center for Diversity, Interfaith, and Inclusion Education is providing contacts for pastoral care for our community.”
Also on Wednesday, the Hartsville Police Department posted a statement on social media. “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the three individuals that passed away as a result of this weekend’s tragedy. This is certainly news that no one ever wishes to wake up to find out has happened so close to home,” the statement said.
“We understand that the entire Hartsville community is broken hearted and wants closure as they anxiously await all of the details. Please understand that this is still an ongoing and active investigation. We will release details to the public as soon as we possibly can. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement said.
The investigation remains ongoing and active, Baker said. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.
