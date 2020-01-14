FLORENCE, S.C. – There aren’t too many accolades Loyal McQueen hasn’t already received in her illustrious career at Wilson High School.
But on Tuesday, she added one of the biggest honors to that list – and finished the night helping her team earn a huge region win to boot.
The Tigers’ senior was nominated as a McDonald's All American and could join a prestigious list of former NBA and WNBA players to play in the All-Star game, slated for April in Houston.
“It means a lot to me to be considered among the best players in the nation,” McQueen said. “I remember watching the All American games, so to be nominated is just a huge honor for me.”
Players such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Candace Parker and Maya Moore have participated in the games, which feature some of the top players across the United States.
McQueen said she learned of her honor from her future Georgia Tech coach, and also that she was selected in the top 60 for the Jordan Brand Classic – another all-star contest in April.
“I was pretty excited today when I heard about everything,” she said. “To be potentially selected … it’s just really a big honor.”
McQueen will wait to hear if she makes the cut for the All American games when the list is narrowed down to 60 participants later this month.
“She works hard,” Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said of McQueen’s nomination. “She’s out working early in the morning before school and practices afterward.
“Everything she gets is well-deserved.”
The Tigers got a well-deserved victory Tuesday against one of the top contenders in Region 6-4A. Contributions from across the board and double-doubles from McQueen and Chase Hayes led WHS to a 61-55 win over North Myrtle Beach.
Wilson improved to 12-2 overall while handing the Chiefs (14-2) their second loss of the season and first region loss. The two teams entered Tuesday’s contest tied for the lead with Hartsville.
“I think different kids stepped up,” Gerald said. “El Johnson came out and played some really tough defense and Loyal made some great passes to Chase, who finished.”
McQueen didn’t connect on a 3-pointer in the game, but finished with a flurry to score 15 points. She also dished out 12 assists, with a number of those going to Hayes who led the Tigers with 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Johnson was one of four Tigers who did connect from downtown along with Arriyonna Rogers, Jada Cameron and Taren Dubose.
It was also her late surge in the third quarter that gave Wilson the lead for good. Johnson's back-to-back buckets to close out the frame put the Tigers up 37-33 entering the final stanza. Hayes’ early free throw in the fourth made it a five-point contest.
The Chiefs never recovered – only getting as close as three points the rest of the way. Still, Jordan Berger kept her team in the game for most of the night with a game-high 29 points, including eight in the second quarter and 12 in the fourth.
“We started playing better defense in the fourth and started making easy baskets,” Gerald said. “We missed some free throws early on and were able to clean that up.”
Daveona Hatchell added 11 for NMBHS.
NMB 11 10 12 22 – 55
W 13 10 14 24 – 61
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (55)
Jordan Berger 29, Daveona Hatchell 11, Vincent 9, Moss 4, D. Vereen 2.
WILSON (61)
Chase Hayes 18, Loyal McQueen 15, Johnson 7, K. Washington 7, J. Washington 4, Cameron 4, Dubose 3, Rogers 3.
RECORDS: W 12-2, 2-0. NMB 14-2, 1-1.
NEXT GAME: Wilson travels to Myrtle Beach on Friday.
