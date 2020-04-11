HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Interest in competitive video gaming has exploded in the past few years, with some of the biggest tournaments even being televised nationally.
For most it’s a passion that began when they were younger.
“Everyone wanted the PlayStation 2 or Xbox when it came out,” said Will White, a graduate of the Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology in Darlington. “Then I transitioned to computers when things started coming out for that, so I’ve basically been playing video games my entire life.
“They’re all different with different ways to play, and you end up meeting and talking to a lot of different people. That’s probably what I like most about them.”
So when White finally got the opportunity and the time, Coker University’s eSports team was a natural fit. Added for the 2018-19 season, the eSports program offers players a chance to participate in online competitions against numerous other college teams.
Despite being a senior, this past year was his first on the team.
“I went to go apply when it first started, but due to some of my classes, I didn’t have the time,” said White, who’s studying to be a high school math teacher. “But when spots opened up this year, I went and applied for it again and I guess they liked what they saw. I started last fall.”
Coker offers three different games to choose from in Hearthstone, an online card game, League of Legends, a team-based strategy game, and Overwatch which is a team-based, first-person multiplayer combat game.
“Right now, I only do Overwatch because it’s more along the lines of what I would play normally,” White said. “It’s one of those games I had picked up and played to begin with, but I kind of had to put it aside because of college and not having enough time to play. But it’s something along the lines of what I normally played.”
White is one of six players on the Coker Overwatch team that houses its competitions in the eSports room located above the library. Depending on the gaming mode, wins and losses are either based on accumulated points within the game or how far one teams has progressed in pursuit of certain objective, White said.
“With a lot of competitive games like this, communication is really important,” he said. “Saying what’s happening on your end is key — this person used this ability or this person is really low (on health points). You also have to let your team know where everyone is on the map; on the sides or in the back, things like that.
“Communication helps your team stay organized and run the map.”
While he’s played competitively before, even in some online tournaments, the eSports year was definitely one White will remember, despite it being cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Doing it for the eSports team was something I really, really enjoyed,” he said. “It’s something I really had fun with, and it was a just a really good experience.”
So much so that White hopes to return to the team next year, as he still has a few more classes to take for his degree.
“I’m not quite as busy as I was when I started out, so hopefully I’ll still have the time to do something I really enjoy,” he said.
