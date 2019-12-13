FLORENCE, S.C. – Drew Marlowe has been preparing for this literally since the day he graduated.
Or the day after, to be precise.
“I played for coach (Paul) Sorrells, and I will always be grateful to him,” the Sumter High alum said Friday. “He hired me the day after I graduated from high school as an 18-year-old guy to come in there. A lot of people dream about coaching in 5A their whole lives and work their whole careers to get there.
“I was just so fortunate at 18 to be a coach at a school like Sumter High.”
Eleven years later, Marlowe has many of the same of feelings after being introduced as the new South Florence football coach. He was approved Thursday night by the Florence One Schools board to replace David Prince, who resigned last month.
“My wife and I are both from Sumter, and it was hard (to leave), but this was just an opportunity that we thought was too great to pass up,” Marlowe said. “We’re excited about moving our family to Florence and being a part of South Florence High School and the Florence community.
“Coming from Sumter, where we used to be in the same region as South Florence, we always knew that South was the team to beat if we wanted to win the region. So I’ve got a lot of respect for this program and what they’ve done here over the years.”
Marlowe, a Francis Marion graduate, has spent the past five seasons as offensive line coach for the Gamecocks, but wore many hats during his tenure there, including offensive coordinator. He also worked under several highly successful coaches in Sorrells, Reggie Kennedy and most recently Mark Barnes.
“I’ve been really fortunate under coach Barnes,” Marlowe said. “He’s really allowed me to take on a lot of the administrative roles to prepare me for this job the last five years. He’s really given the opportunity to do as much as I could to be prepared. I’ve had some great, great models of head coaches that I’ve been under and so I feel prepared.
“I’m excited to work and to continue to build on the things that a lot of other coaches have invested in me.”
Marlowe will look to revamp a Bruins program that went 4-7 this past season. SFHS averaged 21.2 points per game while giving up an average of 24.3.
By contrast, Sumter averaged 42.2 points per game and allowed 12.6 during a 10-1 campaign. The Gamecocks averaged at least 30 points a game for each of the last five seasons and at least nine wins.
“My specialty I guess you would say is offense, but I’m very concerned about the defense and the overall team,” Marlowe said. “I think when people come to our games and leave, the one thing I want them leave with is that we were a physical football team. That’s a word they’re going to hear a lot. We’re going to run the football and really make you defend a lot of different formations.”
Marlowe expects his team to be as balanced as possible – with an emphasis on highlighting the abilities of his quarterback, he said.
“Something I guess you would equate to Clemson’s offense, just for people to have an idea,” he said.
Defensively, Marlowe is a believer in the 3-4 and getting as many eyes as possible on the opposing quarterback.
“That’s what I’ve seen work and that’s what I believe in,” he said. “You look at the state championships and the guys playing in Columbia, you’ve got to have eyes on the quarterback. And I think a three-man front as opposed to a four-man front has been more efficient for teams.”
