BENNETTSVILLE, — It’s no secret region 6-4A has been a gantlet in terms of basketball for a number of years now, with multiple current teams making it to the state finals during the past decade or so.
It’s rare, however, that the top team makes it through unscathed — but this year’s front-runner is well on its way.
Marlboro County enters tonight’s home matchup against Darlington with a 6-0 record and just needs wins against the Falcons and Myrtle Beach on Tuesday to claim the region crown.
“Playing in this region, it definitely prepared us for this moment,” coach LaTroy Brace said. “You can’t take any night off. Every game is going to be competitive and you’re going to get everybody’s best shot. You have to take it one game at a time, and that’s why our sole focus is on Darlington right now.
“…But to be 6-0 and in this position is a blessing. We just want to keep it going.”
The Bulldogs are 16-5 overall and ranked eighth in the latest S.C. Basketball Coaches Association poll. It’s been a strong turnaround after MCHS went 6-17 and 8-17 in Brace’s first two seasons, but not one that was completely unexpected.
“I started out young,” Brace said of his 2017-18 squad. “But now I have 12 players and six of them are seniors and six are underclassmen. I have a lot of maturity on this team and they understand what I want out of them.
“So going into the season, our expectations were high and we gained a lot of confidence over the summer.”
It’s been a learning process and one that has seen the team grow closer during the past few seasons, Brace said, with a strong foundation of trust.
Trust and unselfishness.
One of the Bulldogs’ biggest strengths is likely their depth as all five starters have led the team in scoring in one game or another this year.
“I’ve got four or five guys who are averaging double figures or close to it,” Brace said. “So it’s hard to zone in on one person because we all feed off each other. We have very unselfish offensive play and we really rely on our defense to get us going.”
Junior point guard Devonta Oliver is usually the catalyst with an ability to see the floor well, Brace said. Senior forward Wesley Brown gives MCHS a strong inside presence along with senior Ryan Dupree while guard Jameik McCoy and forward Dre Scott round out the Bulldogs’ top five.
“It gives us a lot of options,” Brace said. “If you focus on one kid, it allows the others to step up and make plays. That’s been our key all year is relying on each other, not just one person.”
That type of depth of versatility will hopefully carry Marlboro to where it wants to be, and the coach expects his team to be well-tested thanks to region play.
“You see so many different types of teams in this region,” he said. “You face teams with a good big man one night and another night they might have really good guards. We’ve seen just about every style you can play.
“So we’re prepared for just about anything.”
