Marlboro County’s Wesley Brown scored a team-high 14 points as Marlboro defeated Hartsville’s boys 58-54 Tuesday (Jan. 14).
Hartsville’s Cesar Edwards scored a game-high 15.
MC 13 18 16 11 — 58
H 7 19 14 14 — 54
MARLBORO COUNTY (58)
Oliver 7, McCoy 9, Ryan Dupree 12, Scott 2, Wesley Brown 14, Kieran Leviner 10.
HARTSVILLE (54)
Jaivon Hough 11, Ceasar Edwards 15, Blue 6, E.Thaggard 7, White 5, Burr 6, Huggins 1.
Myrtle Beach 79 Darlington 67
MYRTLE BEACH — Darlington’s Deuce Hudson scored a team-high 17 points in this game that went to overtime.
Teammate Tre’Quan Scott added 16.
D 17 11 18 18 3 — 67
MB 15 17 13 19 15 — 79
DARLINGTON (67)
Dubose 2, Deuce Hudson 17, Polk 1, Perkins 7, Bowens 1, Qua’liek Lewis 10, Williams 9, Tre’Quan Scott 16, Gary 4.
Great Falls 79 Lamar 26
LAMAR — Lamar’s Kingston Miller scored a team-high six points.
GF 26 20 21 12 — 79
L 5 6 3 12 — 26
LAMAR (26)
Martin 4, Higgins 2, Dolford 4, Johnson 3, Toney 7, Kingston Miller 6, Depugh 2.
Timmonsville 42 McBee 36
McBEE — Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a game-high 22 points.
C.J.Ponds led McBee with 12 points, and Devon Bristow had 21 rebounds.
T 12 17 8 5 — 42
M 13 10 5 8 — 36
TIMMONSVILLE (42)
Christian Taylor 22, Lowery 2, Tim Washington 11, Foe 7.
McBee (36)
Boyle 6, Brigman 6, C.J. Ponds 12, Trull 2, Bristow 8, Brown 2.
Emmanuel 59 Governor’s School 37
Emmanuel’s Dalton Jones scored a game-high 18 points.
ECS 9 21 13 16 — 59
GSSM 6 8 13 10— 37
EMMANUEL (54)
Dalton Jones 18, Ethan Geddes 12, Powell 6, Bryce Johnson 11, Jacobs 4, Hendrix 2, Batts 6.
GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL (37)
Sakar 7, Scrio 7, Weeks 10, Nagpal 8, Sivankiol 5.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Marlboro County 73 Hartsville 57
Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a game-high 23 points.
Teammate Jasmine Norman added 16 points.
Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass had a team-high 22.
MC 25 7 30 11 — 73
H 16 11 9 21 — 57
MARLBORO COUNTY (73)
Oliver 5, Lowe 23, Ashwood 6, James 6, James 5, Norman 16, Issac 2, Bridges 8, Brown 6.
HARTSVILLE (57)
Jazolyn Pendergrass 22, Ameonta Sutton 11, Thomas 5, Knox 7, Aletrice Benjamin 10.
Lamar 49 Great Falls 13
LAMAR — Lamar’s A’Niya Gates scored a game-high 19 points.
LAMAR (49)
Peoples 7, Stevens 6, Quashia Robinson 10, A’Niya Gates 19, Ham 4, Hodges 3.
