MARION, S.C. — Joining a growing list of school districts across the state, Marion County announced Wednesday that it was suspending athletic summer conditioning effective immediately.
“The health and safety of the students and staff is a priority for Marion County School District,” the district said in a statement. “As of July 1, 2020, out of an abundance of caution for athletes and coaches, Marion County School District has decided to suspend all face-to-face athletic conditioning indefinitely.
“The district will continue to monitor the updates provided by DHEC, and will share information as appropriate.”
The move comes nearly two weeks into summer conditioning workouts beginning across the country for all sports, but Marion High School football coach Randall State understands the district erring on the side of caution.
“Mr. (Leon) Sturkey, the district A.D., he called me yesterday said that the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) in Marion County went up,” State said. “So they made the decision to suspend it.”
The Darlington County School District also suspended workouts earlier this week with the intention of picking things back up July 13. Florence One Schools were still operating under the South Carolina High School League guidelines for summer workouts as of Tuesday.
“We basically just plan to pick back up whenever we can,” State said. “We were getting some good work in. We started on (June) 27th and almost got eight full days in, so we got the young guys in and got them on the level that we wanted them.
“It was good. Those two weeks weren’t in vain, and hopefully we can pick up right back on schedule whenever we can.”
The Swamp Foxes were able to rotate between weight lifting, running and individual position work during their workout days, State said, with about 40-45 players there every day.
“I think everybody’s mostly in the same boat,” State said. “When you build a team, it takes time, so if we get to play anytime, we should hopefully be able to get our team to where we want it to be during region play.
“But right now, we’re just focused on keeping everyone in shape and keeping everyone as safe as we can.”
