Marion 84
Hartsville 67
MARION — Marion’s Mariah Moody scored a team-high 23 points as Marion’s girls beat Hartsville 84 — 67 in the championship game at A&J Tournament at Marion HS Saturday.
Teammate Kimbrie’l Barnes added 14 points.
Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a game-high 42 points.
On Friday, Hartsville made quick work of Conway in a 59-22 rout as the Red Foxes cruised into the championship game. HHS outscored the Tigers 21-2 in the opening quarter and led 37-7 at the break.
Ameonta Sutton led that charge offensively with a game-high 19 points. She connected four three-pointers in the game.
Jazolyn Pendegrass followed with 16 points and also had four treys. She sank three of them in the second quarter.
H 14 16 18 13 — 67
M 22 26 14 22 — 84
HARTSVILLE (67)
Knox 3, Benjamin 5, Hudson 3, Thomas 9, Jazolyn Pendergrass 42
MARION (84)
Allen 9, Mariah Moody 23, Kimbrei’l Barnes 18, Howard 4, Kaniyah Davis 14, Lester 9, Rogers 7.
RECORDS: M 11-0. H 6-4.
South Florence 49
Trinity-Byrnes 36
MARION — South Florence’s Albany Wilson scored a game-high 22 points at A&J Tournament at Marion HS.
Teammate Lashanti Evans added 10 points.
Trinity- Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis scored a team-high 10 points.
TB 12 6 9 9— 36
SF 7 10 17 15 — 49
TRINITY-BYRNES (36)
McKenzie Davis 10, Pierce 9, Tatum 9, Howell 4, Casstevens 4.
SOUTH FLORENCE (49)
Albany Wilson 22, Lashanti Evans 10, Snow 6, Boden 6, Reaves 3, Horstead 2.
RECORD: SF 2-5.
Darlington 41
White Knoll 27
CAMDEN — Darlington’s Shaniya Jackson scored a team-high 11 points at Camden Christmas Tournament at Camden HS.
DARLINGTON (41)
Shaniya Jackson 11, McPhail 8, Montgomery 3, Joseph 6, Gee 8, Jones 2, Mayze 4.
RECORD: D 8-2.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Hartsville 45
Miami Killian (FL) 42
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards scored a team-high 22 points at Seahawks Classic at Hilton Head Island HS.
H 16 6 14 9— 45
MK 10 4 15 13 — 42
HARTSVILLE (45)
Harry 5, Cesare Edwards 22, Blue 3, E.Thaggard 5, White 6, Huggins 4.
RECORD: H 4-5.
LATE FRIDAY
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cheraw 74
Lamar 50
CHERAW — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a team-high 12 points.
Lamar’s Kingston Miller scored a game-high 14 points.
L 11 10 7 22 — 50
C 2417 18 15— 74
LAMAR (50)
Delontae Martin 10, Higgins 4, Dolford 9, Johnson 5, Green 8, Kingston Miller 14.
CHERAW (74)
Hinson 1, Marshall Myers 12, Gillespie 7, James 9, Andre James 10, Williams 3, Bowen 5, Gordon 6, Wilks 6, Carabo 2, Cale Burch 10.
