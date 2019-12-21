Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.94 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 14.1 FEET BY WEDNESDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET...FLOODWATERS SURROUND THE MAJORITY OF HOMES ON EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD, CREEKSIDE DRIVE AND CROOKED CREEK DRIVE AND ALL RESIDENTS ARE ISOLATED DUE TO THE FLOODWATERS. WATER IS LAPPING AT THE FOUNDATIONS OF ALL GROUND LEVEL HOMES IN THESE AREAS. &&