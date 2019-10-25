Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Andrea Liddell is simply enjoying the journey — however many steps are left.
The Manning High graduate has been at Francis Marion the past two seasons competing in cross country and track, and now has just two scheduled races left in her cross country career.
“I definitely want to improve my times and just enjoy my last year — my senior year running,” Liddell said. “I might still run some races (after college), but it won’t be quite like this.”
She’ll certainly be missed as the Patriots’ top runner each of the last two seasons. As a junior, she ran all seven events for FMU and finished as the top runner each time out, earning her team MVP honors for the season.
“She put in a solid summer and it’s just continued throughout this year,” FMU coach Mark Bluman said. “She’s been healthy and the drive has been there to end her career on a high note.”
Liddell will get at least two more chances to do so starting today at 9 a.m. at the Peach Belt Conference Championships in Lumberton, N.C.
That will be followed by the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Championship at Wingate on Nov. 9. Liddell’s best 6K time (25:08) came at last year’s regional meet.
“She just missed being an Academic All-American last year,” Bluman said. “She passed 10 people on the final stretch and needed to pass 11, so that’s definitely something well within her reach.”
She enters today’s meet with some momentum after posting her best time of the year (19:42.49) in last weekend’s Sand Shark Invitational in Hardeeville — her first sub-20 finish of the season.
That was enough to garner the PBC Runner of the Week award for the second time in her career. Liddell also won it during the first week of October in 2018.
“It was really exciting and I was really honored to win it again,” she said. “That’s my season best and I was working really hard since of the beginning of the year to get (under 20 minutes).
“The stars finally aligned and it was really a progression from the beginning of the year until then.”
Liddell’s highest finish so far this season has been 11th overall at the Charleston Classic, but she’s once again led the Patriots in every race.
“I think really her biggest asset is just her drive to be the very best that she can be,” Bluman said. “She’s always had that, and with distance running it’s a cumulative effort. You’re seeing all the work she’s put in since last fall and last spring in track and over the summer.”
Liddell’s FMU career isn’t quite over yet as she will also compete in the 1500-meter event in track come spring. The former Monarch ran multiple events for MHS including the 4x800 relay, the 800-meter, the mile and the two-mile.
“When I got to college, I wanted to focus more on just one event,” she said. “I enjoy running the 1500 and just kind of seeing how fast I can go. With cross country you have to kind of conserve your energy, but with the mile, you can just let it all go for that one mile.”
It’s been a longer journey than Liddell even anticipated to begin with. She spent the first two years of her college career at Spartanburg Methodist University before coming to FMU for her junior season.
She’s run cross country three of the four years, despite majoring in nursing and dealing with the time commitment that involves as well.
“I didn’t really think I’d still be running when I got into the nursing program, to be honest,” Liddell said. “But I just love it, and if you love something, hopefully things will kind of fall into place and so far they have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.