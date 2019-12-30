ROCK HILL, S.C. — Jeh Hilton scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Manning fell in double overtime 74-67 to Lakeside (Ga.) at the Blue Star Invitational American Challenge at the Rock Hill Sports Center on Monday.
Teammate Leondria Nelson added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
MANNING (67)
Leondria Nelson 12, Hicks 3, Brown 9, Daniels 8, Felder 6, Jeh Hilton 17, D.Hilton 1, Fletcher 8, Pringle 3.
NEXT GAME: Manning will host C.E. Murray at 6 p.m. Saturday.
RECORD: M 7-5.
OTHER SCORES: Manning girls’ fell to Rock Hill in the girls’ championship game of the Blue Star American Challenge bracket at Rock Hill Sports Center.
