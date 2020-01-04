LATE SATURDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Manning 65
C.E. Murray 57
MANNING, S.C. — Manning's Leondria Nelson scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Teammate Justin Daniels added 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
C.E. Murray's Sonai Edwards scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
CEM 17 16 11 13 — 57
M 15 14 15 21 — 65
C.E. MURRAY (57)
Scott 6, Notorius Grant 11, Matthews 6, Izzard 2, Evans 9, Sonai Edwards 18, Singletary 2, Tisdale 3.
MANNING (65)
Leondria Nelson 20, D.Hilton 4, Justin Daniels 12, J.Hilton 2, Brown 2, Hicks 5, Fletcher 4, Dejuan Felder 2, Cubit 2.
