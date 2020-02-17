The Hartsville Messenger
A man wanted in a shooting that left one man dead in Hartsville Wednesday remained in jail at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Tuesday without bond, according to the detention center’s website.
Dabry James, 19, was apprehended in Lee County Thursday, city of Hartsville spokesperson Lauren Baker said Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 12) at East Park Apartments on Lange Court off of East Carolina Avenue, according to Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department.
Police believe the shooting resulted from a dispute between two individuals, Blair said. “It was a personal dispute. No one else was injured,” he said.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed a 29-year-old man died in the shooting. The identity of the victim has not been released.
In a press release from Baker, the Hartsville Police Department expressed its thanks to the U.S. Marshals Service and Lee County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending James.
The case remains under investigation by police, according to Baker. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011 during business hours or 843-206-4072 after hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.