HARTSVILLE — Devante Johnson hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer in overtime to lead Lugoff-Elgin to a win over Darlington at the Hartsville High School Classic.
Darlington’s Deuce Hudson scored a team-high 21 points.
L-E 13 11 24 10 6 — 62
D 17 18 13 10 4 — 60
DARLINGTON (60)
Dubose 9, Deuce Hudson 21, Polk 4, Davis 6, Perkins 8, Samuel 2, Williams 6, Scott 6.
Lakewood 54, South Florence 43
HARTSVILLE — South Florence’s Brian Sparks scored a team-high 18 points at the Hartsville High School Classic.
L 11 11 18 14— 54
SF 9 8 12 14 — 43
SOUTH FLORENCE (63)
Godbolt 6, McFadden 4, Brian Sparks 18, Williams 2, Harry 6, McDuffie 2, Heron 2, Small 3.
Manning 41, Combine Regional Academy (N.C.) 35
HARTSVILLE — Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a game-high eight points at the Hartsville High School Classic.
CA 15 11 5 4 — 35
M 7 11 15 8 — 41
MANNING (41)
J.Hilton 2, Brown 4, Fletcher 5, Hicks 5, Justin Daniels 8, D.Hilton 7, Felder 5, Smith 6, Cubit 2, Pringle 3.
Lincoln Charter (N.C.) 68, Trinity-Byrnes 38
HARTSVILLE — Trinity-Byrnes’ Jordan Jones scored a team-high 18 points at the Hartsville High School Classic.
The Titans were outscored 37-17 in the first half.
LC 20 17 12 19 — 68
TB 8 9 13 8 — 38
TRINITY-BYRNES (38)
Saragba 4, McLeod 8, Jordan Jones 18, Ford 1, Ellis 2, Scott 1, Edwards 1, Coleman 4.
Carmel Christian 77, Marion 63
HARTSVILLE — Marion’s T.J. Sanders scored a team-high 14 points at the Hartsville High School Classic.
CC 14 20 24 19— 77
M 11 15 15 22 — 63
MARION (63)
McCollugh 3, Wilson 3, A.J. Vaught 13, T.J. Sanders 14, Charles 8, Washington 9, Dw. Allen 3, Davis 4, Fling 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.