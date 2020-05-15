MULLINS, S.C. -- Less than a month after setting a personal record by catching a 73-pound catfish, Marion's Jonathan Brewer outdid himself. Fishing with his father on the Little Pee Dee River on May 8, Brewer nabbed an 83-pound, 7-ounce catfish this time.
Local fisherman beats own record with 82-pound catfish
- From staff reports
