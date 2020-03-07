FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Tech pitching shut down Cuyahoga across two games as the Stingers picked up a pair of victories on Saturday at Dailey Field.
Hunter Parks and Drake Thames combined on a 5-0 shutout in the opener and Connor Campbell tossed a complete game shutout in a 5-0 victory in the second contest as FDTC improved to 13-6.
Parks went six innings and allowed just five hits while striking out nine. Thames had two punchouts in the seventh to close things out.
Campbell struck out 11 and allowed just a single hit in a dominant outing.
Offensively, Hunter Baker and Daniel Gueldner each drove in a run for Tech in the opener. Baker also had two hits and drove in a pair in the second game while D.J. Sullivan finished with two RBI as well.
Tusculumn sweeps Coker
HARTSVILLEs— Vito Castronovo went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Coker in the 17-2 lost to Tusculum in Game 1.
In Game 2, Grant Thompson went 2 for 3 with a double as the Cobras fell to the Pioneers 9-3.
Coker falls to 8-13, 2-6 in the SAC and will host Tusculum at 1 p.m. today.
Clemson defeats Boston College
CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 21 Clemson totaled season highs for hits (14) and runs in its 12-5 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 5-8 overall and 0-2 in ACC play.
Bryar Hawkins lined a two-run homer in the first inning, his first of the season, then Chad Fairey led off the second inning with a home run, his first of the year. Bo Majkowski added a run-scoring double in the second inning to build a 4-0 lead. Peter Burns led off the third inning with a home run to put the Eagles on the scoreboard, then they scored three runs on three hits in the top of the fourth inning to tie the score 4-4.
Clemson regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with four unearned runs after a costly two-out error. Sam Hall’s flyball was dropped, allowing a run to score, then Elijah Henderson hit a two-run double and Kier Meredith added a run-scoring single to give Clemson an 8-4 lead. The Tigers scored three more two-out runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Henderson’s two-run single. Adam Hackenberg added a run-scoring single with two outs in the sixth inning.
Henderson, Fairey and Majkowski had three hits apiece to lead Clemson’s 14-hit attack. Henderson and Fairey established a career high for hits, while Henderson totaled a career-high four RBIs for the Tigers, who scored each of their last eight runs with two outs.
Tiger reliever Carter Raffield (1-0) earned his first career win, as he allowed four hits, one run and one walk with one strikeout in 2.2 innings pitched. Eagle starter Joe Mancini (1-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded nine hits, 11 runs (seven earned) and four walks in 4.2 innings pitched.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Kids can run the bases after the game.
Gamecocks defeats Cornell 10-3
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team clinched a series win over Cornell with a 10-3 victory Saturday afternoon (March 7) at Founders Park. The Gamecocks scored three runs in the first and added four runs in the third while Thomas Farr threw six one-hit innings to pick up his third win of 2020.
Farr struck out six in his six frames, allowing the hit with a pair of walks. John Gilreath struck out a pair in his inning of work while Josiah Sightler had four punchouts in 1.2 innings.
Noah Myers opened the first with a triple to the gap in left. He scored on Jeff Heinrich for a single up the middle. Heinrich then trotted home as Wes Clarke belted his eighth home run of the season, a shot to the visitor's bullpen in left.
In the third, Myers walked, stole second and stole third. Heinrich and Andrew Eyster both walked and Clarke was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Brady Allen singled through the left side to bring in the fifth run of the game. Carolina scored the final two runs of the frame on a wild pitch and a ground-ball double play.
Heinrich drove in his second run of the day with an RBI single in the sixth. Carolina scored an unearned run in the seventh. Cornell came back to score three runs in the eighth, but Carolina added its final run of the contest in the bottom of the eighth on a Burgess RBI groundout.
Heinrich and Allen had two hits apiece in the win while Myers reached base four times. Clarke drove in three runs, upping his season total to 22.
SOFTBALL
FMU sweeps Wingate
FLORENCE, S.C. — Addie May went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI to lead FMU to a 7-5 win over Wingate in Game 1.
In Game 2, Ashtyn Patterson went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Patriots to a 7-3 win.
FMU improves to 22-3 and travel to Barton for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. today.
Coker splits doubleheader with Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Lauren DeWitt went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBI for Coker in the 8-7 loss to Newberry in Game 1.
In Game 2, Jessica McWhorter and Madison King each went 1 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Cobras to a 3-2 win.
Coker improves to 18-5, 3-1 in SAC and will travel to Limestone in doubleheader at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
