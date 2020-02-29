FLORENCE — Sophomore designated hitter Brett Kemp lined a two-run double off the chalk deep down the right field line in the bottom of the seventh to provide Francis Marion University with a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over Young Harris College on Saturday in Peach Belt Conference baseball play.
The Patriots (7-8, 3-4) capture the series with two wins and will go for the sweep on Sunday in the series finale at 1 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.
Senior right-hander Christian Umphlett (1-1) picked up the win with three scoreless innings of relief. He allowed only two hits and fanned three. He entered the game in the seventh with runners on first and second and no outs. He fanned the first two batters he faced and the Patriots escaped further damage when sophomore right fielder Will Hardee threw out a runner trying to score on a two-out single.
FMU managed only three hits, but all were extra-base knocks that drove home runs. Leniel Gonzalez had an RBI double and Jon-Mitchell Carter connected on an RBI triple.
Monroe 5 FDTC 4
FLORENCE — Florence-Darlington Tech’s late rally fell short as Monroe edged the Stingers 5-4 on Saturday at Dailey Field.
Conner Campbell allowed five runs on five hits over four innings with three strikeouts for FDTC.
Gabe Rentz homered for the Stingers (9-6) while Trey Yates had two hits along with Charlie Corum, who also doubled.
FDTC holds off Potomac State
FLORENCE — The Stingers took home a 4-2 victory over Potomac State.
FDTC’S Hunter Baker went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead in hits.
Wingate sweeps Coker
HARTSVILLE — Jonathan Barham hit a home run for Coker in the Game 1 loss to Wingate 8-3.
In Game 2, Vito Castronovo went 2 for 3 but Coker fall to Wingate 8-4.
The Cobras fall to 8-11, 2-4 in SAC will travel to Emmanuel (Ga) at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Gamecocks Defeat Clemson 8-5 at Segra Park
COLUMBIA — Thomas Farr tossed five effective innings to lead South Carolina to an 8-5 victory over Clemson at Segra Park on Saturday afternoon. The Gamecocks, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 7-3 for the season, while the Tigers fell to 8-2. Davis Sharpe plated the game’s first run in the first inning on a groundout, then South Carolina responded with two runs in the second inning, highlighted by Andrew Eyster’s run-scoring triple. After the Gamecocks scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning, Adam Hackenberg plated a run on a groundout in the bottom of the fourth inning. South Carolina scored two runs on three singles in the seventh inning and a run in the top of the eighth inning. Sharpe lofted a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, his second of the season.
Farr (2-0) earned the win by allowing two hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with three strikeouts. Brett Kerry pitched the final two-thirds of an inning to record his first save of the year. Sharpe (1-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up six hits, four runs and two walks with four strikeouts in 3⅓ innings pitched.
The series concludes today at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Kids can run the bases after the game.
SOFTBALL Harkins powers Patriots by Tornado 7-4 and 9-1
FLORENCE — Freshman catcher Sarah Harkins rapped out four hits, including her second career grand slam, and drove in six runs to key Francis Marion University to 7-4 and 9-1 nonconference wins over King University (Tenn.) Saturday afternoon in softball action.
Francis Marion (18-3) will travel to Limestone College today for a 1 p.m. twinbill. FMU’s next home game will be Saturday, March 7, as it hosts Wingate University at 1 p.m.
FMU junior right-hander Katelyn Ellard earned the win in game one to improve to 10-3 as she tossed 6⅓ innings. She allowed nine hits and four runs, while fanning three. Sophomore righty Janecia Hemingway entered the circle in the seventh inning with the bases loaded to get the final two outs and earn her first career save.
Coker sweeps North Greenville
TIGERVILLE — Coker’s Lauren Dewitt went 1 for 1 with a home run and three RBI in a 9-2 win over North Greenville in Game 1.
In Game 2, Madsion King led the Cobras going 2 for 3 with a double, home run, and two RBI in the 3-1 win.
Coker improves to 15-2, 2-1 in SAC and will host King (Tenn.) in doubleheader at 1 p.m. today.
FDTC spilt with Patrick Henry CC
FLORENCE — FDTC’ s Arianna Daniels and Courtney Watson each hit a home run in the 8-1 win in Game 1.
In Game 2, Stingers loss 11-10 in eighth inning as Jada Parson hit two home runs, Anna Carolina Suggs wnt 2 for with a double.
Teammate Ally Omg went 3 for 4.
Lady stingers are now 5-1 in the western division and 10-2 overall
MEN’S BASKETBALL Hill scores career-high in Patriots’ season finale
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Sophomore 6-7 center Winston Hill scored a career-high 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Francis Marion University lost its season finale 82-73 at Flagler College on Saturday afternoon in Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball action.
Hill connected on 12 of 23 field goal attempts, including 6 of 13 from behind the three-point arc, while posting his 12th double-double of the season.
Sophomore swingman Alex Cox scored nine and junior forward Keith Matthews chipped in seven. Senior point guard Jaquez Smith, playing in his 114th and final game, tallied four points and handed out two assists to push his career total to 363 — third-best in program history behind only John Schantz (413) and Detrek Browning (408).
Coker falls to Virginia-Wise
HARTSVILLE — Chandler Lindsey scored a team-high 21 points for Coker which fell to Virginia-Wise 77-63 on seniors day.
Teammate Dakota Jennings and Williams Onyeodi added 14 points.
Cobras end the season at 7-19 and 6-16 in the SAC.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FMU defeats Flager
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Zaria Woods scored a game-high 27 points to lead FMU to a 79-73 win over Flagler.
Teamamte Kiana Anderson added 16 points.
FMU ends the regular season at 14-12 and 10-10 in the PBC.
Cokers fall to Virginia-Wise
HARTSVILLE — Erin Houser scored a team-high 19 points but Coker fell to Virgina-Wise 79-73 on senior day.
Teammate Hayley Koop and Shay Jackson each added 11 points.
The Cobras end the season at 10-16, 7-15 in SAC.
