GAFFNEY — Junior third baseman Todd Mattox drilled a three-run homer and senior second baseman Grayson Cottingham added a solo shot to power Francis Marion University to a 5-3 win over Limestone College on Sunday.
FMU captures the rubber game of the three-game weekend series and improves to 4-3. The Patriots will play at Queens University of Charlotte on Wednesday at 2 p.m. on Tuckaseegee Dream Fields, before opening Peach Belt Conference play next weekend with a three-game series at Georgia College.
Junior right-hander Daniel Twitty (1-0) earned the win as he allowed two runs on seven hits over five innings. Senior righty Christian Umphlett earned a save by tossing the final two frames. For Umphlett it was his record-setting 60th relief appearance as a Patriot surpassing the old mark of 59 set by Zach Farry (2007-08).
Bill Hanna led Francis Marion with three hits, while Saturday’s hero, junior designated hitter Darius Nobles, added another two hits on Sunday. Cottingham also rapped out two hits in the series finale.
Young Harris defeats FMU women 59-49
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — Junior forward Kiana Adderton led Francis Marion University with 25 points, but the Patriots fell 59-49 to Young Harris College in a road Peach Belt Conference game Sunday.
The Patriots (11-9, 7-7) will return to the Smith University Center on Wednesday to host Augusta University at 5:30 p.m.
Adderton hit on 10-of-17 field goal attempts for her fifth 20-point outing of the year, and she also grabbed five rebounds. Junior guard Macy Passmore added six points and three rebounds for the Patriots.
FMU men fall to Young Harris 92-79
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — Junior forward Keith Matthews posted a career-high 32 points, but it was not enough as as Francis Marion fell 92-79 to Young Harris College in a road Peach Belt Conference game Sunday.
The Patriots (4-17, 3-11) will return to the Smith University Center on Wednesday to host Augusta University at 7:30 p.m.
Winston Hill added 18 points and 12 rebounds for FMU while Ja’Lil Robinson finished with 20 points — also a career high.
FDTC baseball outlasts Patrick Henry 10-6
FLORENCE — A seven-run first inning helped propel the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team to a 10-6 victory over Patrick Henry on Sunday at Dailey Field.
The Stingers improved to 4-0 and will host Bryant & Stratton in their next game on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Hunter Baker had two hits, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice for FDTC. Justin Hanvey also plated two runs.
Charlie Corum, Daniel Gueldner, Trey Yates and Edward Landrum all collected RBI for the Stingers, who added on in the fourth and fifth innings with three extra runs.
Five Stingers pitchers combined to strike out 10 batters, led by Tyliss Roper with four.
Coker baseball sweeps Alderson Broaddus
HARTSVILLE — The Coker University baseball team swept Sunday’s doubleheader against the Alderson Broaddus University Battlers, winning game one 4-2 and game two 7-4.
John DeFazio tossed a complete game for the Cobras in the opener, striking out nine in seven innings. Jonathan Barham had an RBI double in the sixth and Casey Demko added an RBI single.
In the second contest, Vito Castronovo had a two-run single for the Cobras and Harrison Morris came through with a double in the fifth that plated two runs. Phill Griffor added a two-run double the next inning as well.
Michael DeLeo struck out three in 1 2/3 innings out of the bullpen and Matt Hyatt got the final three outs for the Cobras, who return to action Wednesday when they travel to Emmanuel College for a 4 p.m. matchup.
Coker softball splits
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Coker University softball team split their doubleheader Sunday, falling to the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks 4-0 and defeating the Georgia College Bobcats 3-1.
Alex Alverson had two hits for the Cobras in the opener. In game No. 2, Christine Carver tossed a complete game and struck out seven. Madison King and Kayla Oswell had RBI hits for Coker.
The Cobras return to action Monday when they take on Augusta University in a twinbill starting at 1 p.m.
Coker wrestling beats King University
HARTSVILLE — The Coker University wrestling team downed King University (Tenn.) for a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas victory Sunday by a score of 34-17.
Omar Armengol earned a 14-3 major decision over Elijah Hicks at 133 pounds. Jhavon Innocent pinned Alex Mercardo in 2:50 at 174 pounds before Corey Perkins-Willett continued his winning streak by pinning Matthew Danner in 2:22 at 184 pounds to help seal the win for Coker.
The Cobras (7-3, 3-2 SAC) return to action Tuesday at No. 13 Newberry at 7 p.m.
