FLORENCE, S.C. — A trio of home runs over the first two innings staked the University of North Georgia to an early lead that the Nighthawks would not surrender en route to a 12-5 Peach Belt Conference victory over Francis Marion University on Saturday.
FMU (5-6, 1-3) and North Georgia (9-2, 6-2) will play the finale of the three-game series on Sunday at 1 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.
Senior second baseman Grayson Cottingham led Francis Marion at the plate with a 3-for-3 day that included a pair of doubles and two runs scored.
Patriot junior southpaw Weston Rogers (1-2) took the loss. Junior right-hander Bailey Wendel pitched well in relief, limiting UNG to two hits and no runs over 4 1/3 innings of work. He struck out six and walked only one.
All-Conference left-hander Steven Bower (3-1) earned the win for North Georgia. He allowed only two earned runs on six hits over 7 1/3 innings, while fanning eight.
UNG first baseman Jake Arnold hit a grand slam in the top of the first inning, and in the second, center fielder Crews Taylor added a solo shot and catcher Bill LeRoy a two-run homer as the Nighthawks went up 7-0.
FDTC baseball falls 8-4
PALATKA, Florida — Florence-Darlington Tech's baseball team fell behind early and couldn't recover in an 8-4 loss to State College of Florida on Saturday at the John Tindall Classic.
Cameron Dean went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Stingers. D.J. Sullivan, Charlie Corum and Josearmando Diaz also drove in runs for FDTC.
Cobras split a double-header
HARTSVILLE , S.C. — Reilly Hall went 2 for 5 with a triple, double and four RBI to lead Coker to a 10-7 win over Anderson in Game 2.
In Game 1, Harrison Morris went 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Cobras improved to 7-7, 1-1 SAC and will host Anderson at 1 p.m. today.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Late run pushes Bearcats past Patriot Men 83-76
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A 12-5 spurt over the final two minutes, including a 10-of-10 performance at the free throw line, provided Lander University with an 83-76 win over Francis Marion University on Saturday afternoon in Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball action.
FMU will play its final home game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. as local rival UNC Pembroke visits the Smith University Center for Senior Night.
Sophomore 6-7 center Winston Hill led Francis Marion with 25 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while junior forward Keith Matthews scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Sophomore swingman Alex Cox added nine points, while senior point guard Jaquez Smith tallied six points and six assists. With 354 career assists, Smith now stands third on the Patriot all-time list.
Cobras fall to Tusculum
GREENVILLE, Tennessee — The Coker University men's basketball team dropped its South Atlantic Conference contest at Tusculum on Saturday by a score of 71-59.
Chandler Lindsey led the Cobras with a team-high 22 points.
Coker falls to 6-18, 5-15 SAC and travel to Newberry at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Patriots fall to Lander
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Kiana Adderton scored a game-high 23 points but it wasn't enough as No. 23 ranked Lander cruised by FMU 81-54.
The Patriots fall to 12-12, 8-10 in the Peach Belt and will host UNC-Pemboke on senior night at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Cobras fall to Tusculum
GREENEVILLE, Tennessee — The Coker University women's basketball team fell at Tusculum in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday by a score of 75-66.
Haley Kropp scored a team-high 14 points for the Cobras.
Coker falls 9-15, 6-14 SAC and will travel to Newberry at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
FMU wins in Extra
FLORENCE, S.C. — Sarah Harkins single scored Danielle Karacson from third base as FMU edged Emmanuel in the bottom of the eighth inning to win 2-1.
Abbey Sims' home run down the line tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Cobras win ninth straight game
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Coker University softball team won its ninth consecutive game on Saturday, defeating the Bloomsburg University Huskies 9-1 in five innings.
Ashley Meckley went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI.
The Cobras improve to 11-1 and will host Mount Olive at 2:30 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.