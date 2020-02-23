FLORENCE, S.C. – Freshman catcher Sarah Harkins delivered a three-run double and winning pitcher Janecia Hemingway drove in two runs with a double and a bases-loaded walk as Francis Marion University beat Frostburg State University 7-1 on Sunday during the final day of the Swamp Fox Sizzler Softball Tournament.
Francis Marion finishes the three-day event 3-1 to improve to 15-2 overall. The Patriots will continue non-conference play when they host Erskine College for a doubleheader on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Hemingway improved to 3-0 in the pitching circle with 3 1/3 innings of relief work, allowing only one hit with three strikeouts
Ashtyn Patterson, Taylor Lutian and Liberty Schultz were the three Patriots with multiple hits in the game, while Danielle Karacson was walked in all three of her plate appearances.
Cottingham homers in FMU baseball’s 6-2 loss
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior second baseman and former West Florence standout Grayson Cottingham hit a solo home run, but the University of North Georgia plated four unearned runs to help claim a 6-2 win on Sunday in Peach Belt Conference baseball play.
Francis Marion (5-7, 1-4) will play a non-conference game at Wingate University on Tuesday at 4 p.m. before hosting Young Harris College for a three-game PBC series beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. on what is Faculty Appreciation Night.
Cottingham finished the weekend series with three extra-base hits. Senior catcher Leniel Gonzalez drove in the other Patriot run with a sacrifice fly.
FMU junior righty Daniel Twitty (1-1) limited UNG to only five hits over 6 1/3 innings, but four of the five runs scored against him were unearned due to three Patriot errors.
Stingers shut out by Hillsborough 4-0
FLORENCE, S.C. – Five errors proved costly as Hillsborough scored a pair of unearned runs while the Florence-Darlington Tech offense when cold in a 4-0 loss on Sunday.
Danny Grillo had the only two hits for the Stingers, who fell to 8-5.
Tyliss Roper took the loss for FDTC despite allowing just two runs, none earned, on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
The Stingers return to action on Saturday with a 10 a.m. contest against Potomac State and a 3 p.m. matchup against Monroe.
Clemson 3
Stony Brook 1
CLEMSON, S.C. – Pinch-hitter Bryar Hawkins drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning to score the go-ahead run in Clemson’s 3-1 victory over Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday.
The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 7-0, while the Seawolves dropped to 1-6.
In the fifth inning, Dylan Brewer lined a two-out single, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on a balk. The Seawolves scored for the first time in the series in the seventh inning after a costly Tiger error when Shane Paradine lofted a sacrifice fly to snap Clemson’s 33 scoreless innings pitched streak over four games.
In the eighth inning, two two-out hit-by-pitches and a walk loaded the bases, and then Hawkins walked to score Kier Meredith. Bryce Teodosio added a run-scoring single in the frame.
Carson Spiers (1-0) pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to earn the win, while Brandon Bonanno (0-1) suffered the loss.
The Tigers conclude their eight-game homestand against East Tennessee State on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Northwestern 4
USC 3 (10)
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A bases-loaded walk to Charlie Maxwell in the top of the 10th gave Northwestern a 4-3, extra-inning win over the University of South Carolina baseball team at Founders Park. Northwestern took the series winning two out of three games.
Andrew Eyster had two hits to lead the Carolina (5-2) offense, while Noah Campbell drove in three. On the mound, Brannon Jordan struck out nine and allowed just two hits and two runs in six innings of work. Daniel Lloyd struck out three in two innings of relief while Lawson had three strikeouts in the loss.
