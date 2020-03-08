FLORENCE, S.C. — Freshmen led the way as Francis Marion University swept Barton College 5-3 and 14-3 in non-conference softball action on Sunday.
Francis Marion improves to 24-3 on the season and will begin Peach Belt Conference play next weekend as the Patriots travel to seventh-ranked University of North Georgia on Saturday for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and then sixth-ranked Young Harris College on Sunday at noon.
Patriot junior right-hander Katelyn Ellard threw seven innings in Sunday’s first game against the Bulldogs, scattering seven hits and fanning 11 batters to improve to 15-3.
FMU scored first in the second inning on a fielding error, but Barton (10-12) responded with an unearned run in the bottom of the second. Francis Marion regained the lead with two runs in the third inning. The runs came on a sacrifice fly from freshman catcher Sarah Harkins and an RBI-single to left field by freshman designated player Savana Rosson.
The Patriots extended their lead in the fifth as Rosson rapped out another run-scoring single and freshman shortstop Megan Matsil stole home. The Bulldogs cut into the Patriot 5-1 lead in the sixth as they scored on an RBI singles from pinch hitter Hayley Grizzle and second baseman Emily Bell, but Ellard held the Bulldogs off in the seventh without allowing a base runner.
In the circle for FMU in the second game was freshman righty Rachel Davis (4-0) who put in five innings of work, allowing only five hits to earn the win.
FMU jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the second as sophomore first baseman Addie May hit an RBI single to left and freshman right fielder Jaiden Kiser followed with a run-scoring single to right center. The Patriots scored again in the third as Rosson hit another RBI single to center field to give the squad a 3-0 lead heading into the fourth.
Barton responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth as Grizzle, now playing centerfield, singled to right center to make it a 3-1 game.
The Patriot bats came alive in the top of the fifth to score 11 runs. The scoring started as Matsil hit a two-RBI double and then came around to score on a single by freshman left fielder Carson Shannon. Harkins doubled home two runs and then advanced to third on a throwing error. She scored as freshman pinch-hitter Kyla Koch singled to left center. A few batters later, sophomore center fielder Danielle Karacson hit an RBI single to left center and was then brought home on a two-run double to left field hit by Kiser. Kiser then scored on a throwing error to round out the inning.
Barton tallied two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but with FMU leading 14-3 the game was then ended by the 8-run mercy rule.
FMU junior second baseman Ashtyn Patterson finished the twinbill with five hits, while Megan Matsil had four hits and three RBI.
Jaiden Kiser had three hits and drove in three as did fellow freshman Savana Rosson. Carson Shannon, another freshman, collected three hits as well and an RBI while sophomore third baseman Janecia Hemingway three hits.
BASEBALL Stingers shut out Cuyahoga for series sweep
FLORENCE, S.C. — Tyliss Roper allowed just two hits in a complete-game effort as the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team shut out Cuyahoga for the third straight game on Sunday, sweeping the series with an 8-0 victory at Dailey Field.
Roper struck out nine and walked none as FDTC improved to 14-7.
Charlie Corum went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored to lead the Stingers at the plate. S.B. Ducom also drove in a run along with Daniel Gueldner.
Six-run 9th inning leads FMU past Claflin
ORANEBURG, S.C. — Francis Marion scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat Claflin 7-1 on Sunday.
Third baseman Todd Mattox drive in three runs for the Patriots on two hits, including a triple.
On the mound, Daniel Twitty went 5 2/3 innings and allowed no runs on three hits. Christian Umphlett got the after tossing the final 3 1/3 innings and allowing one run on two hits.
Coker drops series finale to Tusculum 5-3
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Coker University baseball team came up short in Sunday’s series finale against Tusculum by a score of 5-3.
The Cobras were able to jump out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Phill Griffor singled to left field to score Grant Thompson and Chase Bruno. After the Pioneers tied the game in the second inning, Griffor gave Coker the lead back in the bottom of the third with a solo home run.
Tusculum rallied back in the fourth inning, and never looked back as they went on to win by a score of 5-3. Grant Thompson led the Cobras with three hits, while Griffor finished with a home run and three RBI.
South Carolina 6 Cornell 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team finished off a sweep of Cornell with a 6-1 win on Sunday at Founders Park.
Brannon Jordan earned the win on the mound for the Gamecocks, striking out 10 batters in five innings of work. He allowed a pair of hits and a run with a walk. He was part of a pitching staff that struck out 18 batters on the day.
In the fourth, Brady Allen started the frame with a hustle double to center. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on Bryant Bowen’s sacrifice fly to center. Jeff Heinrich then made it 3-1 in the fifth with a solo home run to left.
Andrew Eyster belted a three-run home run to straightaway center field in the sixth inning for USC. It was his third round tripper of the year.
Jeff Heinrich, Allen, Eyster and George Callil had a pair of hits apiece, while Eyster drove in three. One of Allen’s hits was a home run.
Clemson 7 Boston College 6
CLEMSON, S.C. — Pinch-runner Sam Hall scored on James Parker’s grounder with one out in the ninth inning in No. 21 Clemson’s 7-6 walk-off win over Boston College to complete the three-game sweep at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday.
The Tigers improved to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, while the Eagles fell to 5-9 overall and 0-3 in ACC play.
Bryar Hawkins lined a run-scoring single in the first inning, then Jack Cunningham led off the top of the second inning with a homer to tie the score. Dante Baldelli lined a two-out, run-scoring double in the frame as well. Elijah Henderson responded with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the second inning, then Luke Gold answered with a two-out, two-run single in the third inning to give Boston College the lead. The Eagles added two runs in the top of the fifth inning, highlighted by Ramon Jimenez’s run-scoring single.
After Clemson scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, Adam Hackenberg lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the seventh inning, then Hawkins lofted a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to tie the score 6-6.
In the ninth inning, Davis Sharpe led off with a walk and Hall stole second base with no outs. After Chad Fairey’s sacrifice bunt moved Hall to third base, Hall scored ahead of the throw on Parker’s slow grounder (fielder’s choice) to the shortstop.
Carson Spiers (3-0) earned the win, as he pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with one strikeout.
