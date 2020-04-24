FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University seniors Henri Broeseler and Mauricio Guerrero and junior Paul Meuwissen have been named to the 2020 Peach Belt Conference men’s tennis All-Academic Team. Guerrero earns the honor for the third year in a row, while Meuwissen is selected for the second time.
Broeseler owns a 3.585 grade point average as a chemistry major. A native of Aachen, Germany, he is a four-year letterman with a career singles record of 10-12 and a career doubles mark of 9-11. He was selected an ITA Scholar-Athlete in 2018 and is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society. He has been named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll three times and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on five occasions. This season, he was 0-1 in singles play and 4-1 in doubles action.
A general business major, Guerrero has a 3.313 GPA. Over his four seasons as a Patriot, he has compiled a 20-26 singles record and a 28-24 doubles mark.
A native of Mexico City, Mexico, Guerrero has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll six times and to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll for 2017 and 2019, and has twice garnered ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition. He is a member of FMU’s chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, and as a sophomore served on Francis Marion’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). This season on the court, he was 5-3 in singles play and 6-2 in doubles action.
Meuwissen is a native of Geilenkirchen, Germany, and has a 3.583 grade point average as an economics major. In his three seasons at FMU, he has compiled records of 16-21 in singles and 5-12 in doubles.
He was chosen an ITA Scholar-Athlete each of his first two seasons, and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic and Peach Belt Conference Presidential honor rolls on every possible occasion. He earned Team MVP honors as a freshman in 2018, served one year on the SAAC, and has also been inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma honor society. Primarily a singles player, Meuwissen was 6-1 on the court this season.
The trio helped lead Francis Marion to a 5-5 record before the remainder of the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Team of Academic Distinction is part of a season-long program recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of PBC student-athletes in the classroom as well as on the field of play. To be eligible for the academic squad, a student-athlete must be either a starter or significant contributor, achieve a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), and have completed at least one full academic year at his current institution.
Founded in 1991, the Peach Belt consists of 12 member institutions in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. In its short history, the conference boasts 35 NCAA Division II national championships.
Coker’s Brown wins SAC Elite 20 lacrosse award
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coker University senior Hannah Baird has received the South Atlantic Conference Elite 20 Award for women's lacrosse.
This award honors the student-athlete with the top cumulative grade-point average in each of the league's 20 team championship sports.
The Fort Mill native posted a 4.0 grade point average pursuing a degree in physical education with a concentration in exercise science.
Baird played and started in five games this season, recording two assists for two points. She also picked up six ground balls, caused five turnovers and won one draw control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.