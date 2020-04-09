FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University softball team is listed among the other schools receiving votes in the final 2020 National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division II Top 25 poll. The Patriots received four votes equating to the No.29 position.
Southern Arkansas University, which ended the season on a 16-game winning streak and finished 22-2, occupied the No.1 position in the final poll.
The Patriots finished the truncated season with a 24-3 mark. That figure represented the program’s best start since the 2003 campaign.
FMU was preparing to start its Peach Belt Conference schedule when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a team, Francis Marion was tied for the national NCAA Division II lead in total hits (243) and was ranked second in total runs (195) when the season came to a halt.
Junior right-handed pitcher Katelyn Ellard was tied for the national lead in wins with a 15-3 mark and was third in strikeouts with 117.
Freshman right fielder Carson Shannon ranked third in doubles with 12 and freshman catcher Sarah Harkins was third in runs batted in with 34 and fifth in triples (4).
The regular FMU starting line-up (including designated player) consists of four freshmen, three sophomores, and three juniors.
The 2020 Patriot roster included only one senior.
14 student-athletes named to Chi Alpha Sigma honor society
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University athletic officials recently announced the names of 14 Patriot student-athletes named to the university’s chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society.
To earn a place in this honor society, a student-athlete must be at least a junior academically, have a 3.40 cumulative grade point average on a 4.00 scale, and have an endorsement from his or her respective head coach. The nominees are then screened by a selection committee.
The 2020 inductees are baseball pitcher Austin Moody (Dillon), golfers John Burghardt (Ontario, Canada) and Michael Rials (Florence), men’s soccer player Travis Cooke (Chesapeake, Va.), women’s track and field athlete London Richardson (Wadmalaw Island), softball player Taylor Lutian (Cumming, Ga.), volleyball player Kayla Arthur (Holly Springs, N.C.), men’s tennis players Henri Broeseler (Aachen, Germany) and Paul Meuwissen (Geilenkirchen, Germany), women’s tennis player Fredrika Regner (Langaryd, Sweden), and women’s soccer players Emma Hall (Candler, N.C.), Megan Misuraca (Apex, N.C.), Sarah Moll (Waxhaw, N.C.), and Meagan Stassi (Southborough, Ma.).
Seven current Patriot student-athletes were previously inducted: women’s cross country and track and field athlete Emma Driggers (Mauldin); golfer Mark Goodall (Edinburgh, Scotland); women’s soccer players Sierra Cartano (Raleigh, N.C.), Jessica Garnett (Rock Hill), Carli Gauthier (Tampa, Fla.), and Micahla Kitchen (West End, N.C.); and men’s tennis player Mauricio Guerrero (Mexico City, Mexico).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.