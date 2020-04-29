FLORENCE, S.C. – Four sophomore members of the Francis Marion University softball team – third baseman and pitcher Janecia Hemingway, designated player Taylor Lutian, first baseman Addie May, and outfielder Liberty Schultz – have been named to the 2020 Peach Belt Conference Softball Team of Academic Distinction.
Hemingway has a 3.393 cumulative grade point average as an early childhood education major. A native of Conway, she batted .373 with a home run and 17 runs batted in this season, while in the pitching circle was 5-0 with one save and a 2.49 earned run average. As a freshman, she was selected to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll, and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll twice.
Lutian owns a 3.801 GPA as a management information systems major. The Cumming, Ga., native appeared in seven games this season and hit .333 with a pair of runs scored. A redshirt sophomore in her third season as a Patriot, she was named an NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete in 2018 and is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society. She has been selected to the PBC Presidential and FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic honor rolls on every possible occasion.
May is a nursing major with a 3.939 GPA. A native of Vale, N.C., she batted .284 with a homer and 20 RBI. She was an All-Conference selection for her play on the field as a freshman, was named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll for 2019, and has been tabbed for the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor all three of her semesters.
Schultz hails from Atlanta, Ga., and has a 3.522 GPA as a nursing major. She is also a member of the SAAC and has assisted the FMU athletic department by providing social media videos each of the past two years. On the field in 2020, she hit .263 with 14 runs scored, and one driven in, while stealing four bases. She was also named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll in 2019 and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll each of her three semesters.
The four players helped lead Francis Marion to a 24-3 record prior to the remainder of the 2020 season being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. That start was the best for the Patriot program since the 2003 campaign.
The Team of Academic Distinction is part of a season-long program recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of PBC student-athletes in the classroom as well as on the field of play. To be eligible for the academic squad, a student-athlete must be either a starter or significant contributor, achieve a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), and have completed at least one full academic year at his current institution.
Founded in 1991, the Peach Belt consists of 12 member institutions in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. In its short history, the conference boasts 35 NCAA Division II national championships.
Coker women's golfer Fajardo named to All-SAC second team
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coker University senior Alicia Fajardo was named to the 2020 South Atlantic Conference Women's Golf All-Conference second team.
Fajardo, a senior from Spain, had an outstanding senior season for the Cobras. She set a new Coker record for the lowest score in a single round of play (70, -2) at the Patsy Rendleman Invitational (Oct. 8). On Feb. 18, Fajardo won the Converse Spring Invite by turning in a card of 153 (+9), which helped her earn SAC AstroTurf Female Golfer of the Week honors on Feb. 26.
This is Fajardo's first career All-Conference honor. Last season, she was named to the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll and received the 2018-19 D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award.
