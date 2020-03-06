FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University softball team will host Wingate University on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a non-conference doubleheader.
The contests will be played at the FMU Softball Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students admitted free with identification. The twinbill will be streamed online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Francis Marion (20-3) is off to its best start since its 2003 campaign and will host an 11-7 Wingate squad after having a week of rest. The Bulldogs will enter the contest coming off a pair of wins against Catawba College in mid-week action.
Junior infielder Ashtyn Patterson leads Francis Marion in hitting with a .424 average along with 15 runs batted in and seven doubles while drawing 12 walk for a team-leading .548 on-base percentage.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher and third baseman Janecia Hemingway is also among the FMU leaders in batting with a .417 average, one home run, 17 RBI and a team-high 16 walks for an .538 on-base percentage.
Freshman outfielder Carson Shannon (.328 BA) leads the team with 10 doubles and has 22 RBI, which is second on the squad behind freshman catcher Sarah Harkins (.314 BA) who has hit three home runs, two for grand slams, and has 29 RBI.
As a team, the Patriots are hitting .323 and averaging seven runs a game.
The FMU pitching staff is led by junior righty Katelyn Ellard with a 12-3 record, one save, and a 1.77 earned run average. In 83 innings, she has scattered 58 hits and struck out 99 batters, while opponents are hitting only .193 against her. Hemingway, Saturday’s other probable starter, is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA. The staff has a 2.30 ERA with opponents batting only .214.
Wingate is led by infielder Haley Cashwell with a .522 average, five doubles, six RBI, 14 stolen bases (in 14 attempts), and a team-best .549 on-base percentage. The Bulldog pitching staff is headed by senior right-hander Aubrey Reep who holds a 6-2 mark with a 1.38 ERA. As a team, Wingate is hitting .354, while the pitching staff owns a 1.85 ERA and holds opponents to a .221 average.
FMU leads the all-time series 32-15.
No. 21 Tigers Rally Past Eagles 4-3
CLEMSON, S.C. — Adam Hackenberg lined a single to score James Parker for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning in No. 21 Clemson's 4-3 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. The Eagles fell to 5-7 overall and 0-1 in ACC play.
The Eagles scored an unearned run in the first inning, then Dylan Brewer doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. Boston College regained the lead in the third inning on Joe Suozzi's two-out, run-scoring double, then it doubled its lead in the top of the sixth inning on Ramon Jimenez's double and error on the play.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Hackenberg hit a run-scoring single, then Chad Fairey hit a sacrifice fly to tie the score 3-3. The Tigers took their first lead in the eighth inning when Hackenberg lined a run-scoring single with one out.
Carson Spiers (2-0) pitched the final 1⅓ innings to earn the win, while Joey Walsh (0-2) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Sam Weatherly pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing just three hits, three runs (one earned) and four walks with 10 strikeouts.
The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
USC baseball defeats Cornell
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team's bullpen did not allow a hit for the second consecutive game and the Gamecock offense had a pair of four-run frames as Carolina defeated Cornell, 10-2, Friday night at Founders Park.
Cornell scored both of its runs in the second, but the Gamecocks bounced back with four unearned runs in the bottom of that frame. Colin Burgess brought in two runs on a three-base error by the Big Red centerfielder. Jeff Heinrich and Noah Myers each had RBI's in the inning.
Wes Clarke belted his seventh home run of the season in the fifth to make it 6-2. The Gamecocks then scored four more runs in the sixth as Myers, Braylen Wimmer and Andrew Eyster each drove in a run.
Carmen Mlodzinski earned the win on the mound, striking out five and allowing six hits and one earned run with five walks in 5.1 innings pitched. The quartet of Daniel Lloyd, Julian Bosnic, Trey Tujetsch and Brett Thomas did not allow a hit and each pitcher struck out two batters.
At the plate, Dallas Beaver and Heinrich had two hits apiece, while Myers and Clarke drove in a pair.
