FLORENCE, S.C. — Sophomore third baseman Janecia Hemingway drilled a two-out two-run single in the second inning and junior right-handed pitcher Katelyn Ellard struck out the last batter with the bases loaded to allow Francis Marion University to escape with a 4-3 victory over Queens University of Charlotte on Friday on day one of the Swamp Fox Sizzler Softball Tournament.
The Patriots improve to 13-1 as they head into day two (Saturday) of the tournament to play Emmanuel College (2-3) at 1 p.m. and Queens (7-6) again at 5 p.m. Two other games will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Sophomore left fielder Liberty Schultz was the lone Patriot with multiple hits as she went 2-for-2 with a run scored.
North Georgia blanks FMU baseball 6-0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Junior right-hander Cade Heil pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing only two hits to lead the University of North Georgia to a 6-0 win over Francis Marion University on Friday in Peach Belt Conference baseball action.
FMU drops to 5-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play, while UNG improves to 8-2 and 5-2. The two squads will play game two of the weekend series on Saturday at 2 p.m., with the finale slated for Sunday at 1 p.m., all on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.
Sophomore outfielders Will Hardee and Brett Kemp accounted for Francis Marion’s two hits.
Tech baseball beats East Georgia College 6-1
SWAINSBORO, Ga. — Collin Welch gave up just one run on two hits over five innings to help pitch the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team to a 6-1 victory over East Georgia State College on Friday.
Josh Patterson and Justin Hanvey each drove in runs for the Stingers, who improved to 8-3.
Coker softball sweeps Fairmont State
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Coker University softball team swept Friday’s doubleheader against the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons, winning 4-3 and 4-2.
In the opener, Fairmont State tied the game up in the top of the seventh, but the Cobras walked it off in the bottom of the seventh when Jena Dewalt scored on a wild pitch, leading Coker to a thrilling 4-3 victory. Isabelle Mullen and Jordyn Goodman each pitched well in the circle, combining for 10 strikeouts.
Clemson 2
Stony Brook 0
CLEMSON, S.C. — Sam Weatherly totaled 14 strikeouts in six scoreless innings pitched of two-hit ball to lead Clemson to a 2-0 victory over Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday.
The Tigers, who took a 1-0 series lead in the first-ever meeting between the two schools, improved to 5-0, while the Seawolves fell to 1-4.
Weatherly (1-0), a junior left-hander, earned the win by giving up just two singles and one walk while setting career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts. He also had three strikeouts in three of his six innings on the mound. The 14 strikeouts were the most by a Tiger since May 31, 1996, when Kris Benson totaled 15 strikeouts against Miami (Fla.).
Mac Starbuck led off the first inning with a hit-by-pitch and scored on a double play. The Tigers doubled their lead in the second inning on Sam Hall’s two-out triple that scored Dylan Brewer, who early flared his first career hit.
The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Northwestern 5
USC 2
COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina baseball team took its first loss of the season Friday at Founders Park, falling in 10 innings to Northwestern 5-2.
The Wildcats plated four runs in the 10th for the winning margin.
Carmen Mlodzinski took the ball for the Gamecocks and struck out six while allowing just three hits and a run in seven innings of work. He retired the first 14 batters he faced and got a 1-0 lead in the second on Dallas Beaver’s RBI double that scored George Callil. Northwestern tied the game at one in the seventh on an RBI single from Charlie Maxwell.
Carolina put up a run on Anthony Amicangelo’s RBI double in the bottom of the 10th, but a groundout ended the game.
Daniel Lloyd took the loss for Carolina, allowing three runs in two-plus innings of work. Beaver was 2-for-4 on the day with an RBI while Allen had two hits for Carolina.
