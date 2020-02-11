FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second week in a row, Francis Marion University right fielder Carson Shannon has been named the Peach Belt Conference Softball Freshman of the Week.
Shannon hit .500 in four games for the Patriots with four doubles and eight runs batted in. The former Robert E. Lee Academy standout had hits and RBI in all four games as the Patriots went 3-1, opening with a 2-for-3 effort at Belmont Abbey College with two doubles and five RBI.
She was 2-for-4 with another double and RBI in the finale against Newberry College. She had an .833 slugging percentage and .600 on-base percentage with three walks drawn and no strikeouts, while scoring four runs.
Shannon has safely reached base in all eight games this season and is batting .478. She is tied for the conference lead with 11 RBI and also leads the league in doubles (6). She has struck out only once in 31 plate appearances.
Francis Marion (7-1) will host the Patriot Invitational Tournament this coming weekend at the FMU Softball Stadium. On Friday, FMU will play Chowan University at 3 p.m. and Mercy College at 5 p.m. Daily admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students, and FMU students are admitted free with identification.
Shannon is a product of Robert E. Lee Academy, where she earned both All-State and All-Region honors. She is a pre-nursing major.
Patriot hoops teams host Jaguars on Wednesday
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Augusta University for a Peach Belt Conference doubleheader on Wednesday.
The women’s game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.
Admission to the basketball twinbill is $8 for adults, $5 for students, and FMU students are admitted free with identification. Both games will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
The women’s game will be the FMU program’s annual Play 4 Kay game, used to fundraiser for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, and fans are encouraged to wear pink.
Francis Marion junior forward Kiana Adderton is fourth in the conference in scoring at 17.4 points per game and ninth in rebounding at 7.3 rebounds per game.
FMU leads the all-time women’s series 39-20. FMU (11-9, 7-7) is tied for six in the PBC standings, but only two games out of the coveted fourth position (home game in the open round of the PBC Tournament).
The Jaguars are by the trio of sophomore guard Kiera Howard (11.2 ppg), freshman forward Kennedi Manning (10.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg), and junior guard Zairya West (10.5 ppg).
Sophomore center Winston Hill continues to lead the FMU men. He leads the Peach Belt in scoring (20.4 ppg) and is second in rebounding (9.1 rpg). He is also attempting to become only the third Patriot to ever average a double-double for an entire season. The only others were Dennis Sullen in two consecutive years (12.1 ppg and 11.3 rpg in 1975-76 ; 18.3 ppg and 10.4 rpg in 1974-75) and Allen Floyd in consecutive seasons (13.4 ppg and 10.6 rpg in 1973-74 ; 22.4 ppg and 11.5 rpg in 1972-73).
Senior 6-4 forward Rafael Monteiro paces the Jaguar men at 17.9 ppg and 7.7 rpg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.