FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior left-hander Josh Bobrowski has been selected as the Southeast Region Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
Catawba College senior outfielder Lee Poteat was named the Southeast Region Player of the Week.
Bobrowski tied the FMU single-game record with 17 strikeouts during last Friday’s 3-2 win over Young Harris College. The Lutz, Fla., southpaw threw 119 pitches in eight innings of work, and allowed two earned runs on seven hits with only one walk. He retired the side in order twice, and recorded six straight outs via strikeout twice during the game. He did not get a decision in the game as the Patriots trailed 2-1 until a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth.
Bobrowski equaled the Patriot record for strikeouts previously set by Willie Bell in a 1975 win over Voorhees College and Jeff Schassler in a 1981 victory over Allen University.
He leads the Peach Belt Conference and is second in NCAA Division II in strikeouts (53), and is also fifth in the PBC in earned run average (1.74). His 53 punch outs have come in only 31.0 innings. His average of 15.39 strikeouts per nine innings ranks 16th nationally.
Francis Marion (7-9) plays a three-game Peach Belt series at conference newcomer Claflin University in Orangeburg this weekend. Bobrowski is the probable starter for the series opener at 6 p.m. on Friday.
FMU women’s cross country squad earns All-Academic recognition
FLORENCE, S.C. – For the third consecutive year, the Francis Marion University women’s cross country team has been named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s (USTFCCCA) list of All-Academic Teams for the 2019 season.
The Patriot women compiled a 3.08 cumulative grade point average under the guidance of coach Mark Bluman, who recently concluded his 19th year at FMU.
The 2019 women’s roster consisted of seniors Alexis Byers, Emma Driggers, Alison Filer, and Manning High's Andrea Liddell, sophomore Taylor Boggs of Darlington and freshmen Artiana Andrews, Sarah Driggers and Angela Kasitz.
The FMU women placed eighth at the 2019 Peach Belt Conference championships and 25th at the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional meet.
