FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards has announced the addition of 7-foot-0, 240-pound center Julius Raudonius of Pajūralis, Lithuania.
Raudonius is a graduate of Lee Academy in Maine, where he played for coach Dan Haynes. He averaged 8.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per contest as a senior.
He also played with the New Haven Heat AAU squad.
“Julius has a tremendous amount of potential. He has made great strides over the past three years and if he continues on that improvement tract he will make an impact here with the Patriots. He has good hands, runs the floor well, and his offensive skills are improving each day. He adds bulk and size to our roster and I am excited about his possibilities at FMU.”
Edwards previously announced two other newcomers for 2020-21: 6-8 transfer forward Zach Malone of Saline, La., and 6-4 transfer forward Langston Gaither of Alexandria, Va.
Francis Marion has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in two of the past three seasons, and lost only one senior off last year’s squad.
FMU men's tennis adds three players
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s tennis coach Garth Thomson has announced the signings of Adam Ernberg of Sȍlvesborg, Sweden; Aron Sarenwald of Kalmar, Sweden, and Seth Seely of Boksburg, South Africa.
Ernberg is a graduate of Ȍsterȁnggymnasiet Upper Secondary School. He also played with the Ǻhus Tennis Club.
Sarenwald is a product of Stagneliusskolan Upper Secondary School.
Seely is a graduate of Boksburg High School, where he played for coach Earl Grainger, a former Davis Cup coach. He owns a national position ranking of No.17 and has earned provincial colours for tennis. He is a former teammate of current Patriot Liam Day when both played for the U-19 Gauteng East tennis program.
“Adam is a possible impact player,” said Thomson. “He has improved a lot lately, and is a player who is hungry to be the best player he can be. He possesses a big serve and forehand, and could play anywhere in our 2021 lineup.
“Aron will bring depth to our squad. He is not as experienced as the top players, but wants to learn and reach his tennis potential at FMU. His position on our ladder will be determined once he gets here, with all six spots being wide open for him and the rest of the new guys.
“Seth is a top-ranked player in South Africa. He should compete for a Top-3 spot on our team. He is a very powerful and physical tennis player (6-foot, 200 pounds) who will bring a lot of energy and competitiveness to our squad. He will definitely make an impact in 2021.”
Francis Marion lost two seniors off last season’s squad that finished its abbreviated season 5-5.
Coker women's basketball adds three
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University women's basketball has added Ari'yana Hayes, Abigail Keesling and Haley McClure to its 2020-21 recruiting class, coach Shannon Johnson announced.
Hayes comes to Hartsville from Loris High School, where she was an All-Region selection as well as a 2020 SCBCA North-South All-Star. She also played for the Loris All-Stars and Big Shots Elite.
"She's a dynamic player with the ability to be able to play multiple positions for us this season," Johnson said. "Her ball-handling skills are great for her size and will be able to play with her back to the basket as well."
Keesling comes from Alleghany High School (N.C.) where she ran track and field, cross country, and played tennis and basketball for the Trojans. On the court, she was a three-time All-Conference selection and also an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection.
In her high school career, she totaled 1,355 points. She was named to the All-MVAC Tournament Team, MVAC Player of the Year and the MVAC Tournament MVP. She was also named to the All-District 11 First Team and the All-Northwest Team by the Winston-Salem Journal. On the track, she was an All-Conference selection in the high jump and also an All-Conference Honorable Mention selection.
"Abigail will be adding depth to our guard position," Johnson said. "She's a smart and strong-minded player. She's a treat behind the three-point line and a hard-nosed defensive player."
McClure comes to Coker from Greenbrier East High School (W.V.) where she played basketball and volleyball for the Spartans. On the basketball court, she was a four-time West Virginia 3A All-State selection (2020 First Team, 2019 First Team, 2018 First Team, 2017 Second Team), while also being named a First Team All-State selection by MaxPreps.
She led her team to two West Virginia state tournament appearances, being named to the AAA All-Tournament Team in 2019. She was named the WOAY Player of the Week in January 2020, while also being named to the USJN Tournament All-Tournament Team. She was also named to the USA Today High School Girls Basketball First Team in 2019, while being named the West Virginia Basketball Friday Night Standout Athlete of the Week in December 2019. She finished her high school career with 1,758 points.
"Haley is a strong two-way player," Johnson said. "Her ability to score on the offensive end and her length on the defensive end will combine well for us. She understands the game and will adjust to anything teams throw at her on the court."
