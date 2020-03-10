FLORENCE, S.C. — Brett Kemp, Tanner Wakefield, and Grayson Cottingham each went 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead FMU to a 9-2 win over Chowan in baseball.
The Patriots scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead to 8-2.
FMU improves to 11-9 and 6-5 in the PBC and will host Chowan at 2 p.m. today.
Columbia International edges Coker 5-4
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Coker University baseball team came up short in Tuesday's nonconference contest against the Columbia International University Rams by a score of 5-4.
The Cobras jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when Zach Capaldi singled to right field to score Phill Griffor. After the Rams rallied to take the lead, the Cobras tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Vito Castronovo scored on an error, and Reilly Hall brought home Grant Thompson on a sacrifice fly. Next inning, Jonathan Barham homered to left field to give Coker a 4-3 lead.
CIU rallied back in the eighth inning to take the lead, and never looked back as catcher Joshua Hernandez came in to get the final six outs. Reilly Hall led the Cobras with three hits, while Matt Hyatt had a good appearance out of the bullpen, getting four critical outs late in the game.
SOFTBALL
Coker drops twinbill to Limestone
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Coker University softball team dropped Tuesday's doubleheader against the Limestone College Saints by scores of 1-0 and 2-0.
Christine Carver and Hayley White were locked into a pitcher's duel in game one, as both were able to dominate in the circle. Carver carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning, as the game remained scoreless. The Saints took the lead in the sixth with an RBI single, and rode that score to a 1-0 win. Carver struck out four over the course of six innings.
Ashley Meckley, Jessica McWhorter, and Alex Alverson each had hits at the plate for the Cobras.
The dominant pitching carried over into game two, as Sydney Sullivan and Jordyn Goodman had great starts in the circle. Limestone held on for another low-scoring victory, winning 2-0. Alex Alverson picked up a hit, while Jordyn Goodman only gave up one earned run through five innings.
The Cobras will be back in action on Saturday when they play host to the Carson-Newman University Eagles in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
GOLF
Patriots place 13th at Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate
AIKEN, S.C. — Sophomore McClure Thompson shot a final-round 75 on Tuesday to lead the Francis Marion University quintet at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by USC Aiken.
Francis Marion registered a 306 team score on the final day to finish 13th in the team standings with an 898 total.
Nationally ranked (No. 22) Clemson University captured the team title by 14 strokes over the University of Virginia (827). The Tigers’ 813 score tied the tournament record for 54 holes. The Top 5 included Furman University (852), University of Memphis (856) and Army West Point (866).
Junior John Burghardt was Francis Marion’s top finisher. After shooting a 76 on Tuesday, he tied for 36th position with a 54-hole total of 222. FMU freshman Casper Kennedy shot a final-round 76 to tie for 50th place at 225, while sophomore and Darlington High alumnus Grainger Howle (230) tied for 64th after an 82 on Tuesday.
Thompson and junior Jacob Morris (final round 79) tied for 69th position at 232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.