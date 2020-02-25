FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will celebrate Senior Night on Wednesday when the Patriots play host to local-rival UNC Pembroke for a Peach Belt Conference doubleheader.
The final home twinbill of the year will tip-off with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday will also be RIOT at the Rim, Faculty Appreciation Night and Greek Night.
Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students, and FMU students are admitted free. Both contests will also be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Both Francis Marion (12-12, 8-10) and UNCP (11-15, 6-12) are battling for spots in next week’s Peach Belt Women’s Tournament. The top eight squads advance to the tournament. UNCP beat the Patriots last month in Pembroke, but Francis Marion leads the all-time series 48-26 and has won the last four meetings in Florence.
Prior to the game, FMU will honor its one senior in center Tatyana McClaney. McClaney is a four-year letterwinner who has played in 105 contests and stands sixth on the program’s all-time blocked shots list with 129 and 39th in rebounding with 416.
Prior to the men’s tip-off, FMU will honor the one senior on the men’s roster in point guard Jaquez Smith. Smith has appeared in 112 contests, making 90 starts, and is third on the Patriot career list for assists (354), tied for 21st in steals (104), and 29th in scoring with 861 points. He was the starting point guard on the two FMU squads that went to the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and 2018.
Burghardt paces FMU golfers on final day of Wexford event
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Junior John Burghardt shot a final-round 74 to lead the Francis Marion University golfers as the Patriots finished 12th at FMU’s own Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Men’s Golf Tournament.
Francis Marion placed 12th with a 907 team score following Tuesday’s final-round 306. The Patriots had been sixth after 18 holes and 12th after 36 holes.
Augusta University led at the end of every round to capture the team title with a 286-284-308-878 scorecard. Davidson College finished three strokes back in second place with an 881 total, while High Point University (884), Furman University (885), and Radford University (890) rounded out the Top-5.
Burghardt’s final round helped push him to tie for 32nd position in the players’ standings with a 76-76-74-226 scorecard. Sophomore McClure Thompson (74-76-78-228) and senior Mark Goodall (73-77-78-228) both tied for 47th, while sophomore Grant Sellers (79-74-76-229) tied for 51st and freshman Casper Kennedy (75-79-79-233) tied for the 63rd spot.
Francis Marion will next play in USC Aiken’s Cleveland Golf Palmetto Invitational Tournament on March 9-10.
FMU-Coker tennis matches postponed again
FLORENCE, S.C. — For the second week in a row, the men’s and women tennis matches between Francis Marion University and Coker University have been postponed due to wet weather.
The matches were to have been play on Tuesday on FMU’s Kassab Court. The matches have been rescheduled for April 2 at 2 p.m. on the Francis Marion campus.
Both Francis Marion squads will be on the road this weekend, playing at Catawba College on Friday at 1 p.m. and at Bluefield State College in West Virginia on Saturday at 10 a.m. The next home contests for the Patriots will be March 7 against Chowan University at 10 a.m. at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
Coker golf finishes ninth at Hurricane Invitational
ALBANY, Ga. — The Coker University men’s golf team completed the third round of play in the Hurricane Invitational at the Doublegate Country Club on Tuesday.
The Cobras finished ninth place as a team, shooting 877 (+13).
Fred Tindale and Coleman Bess led the Cobras, as they each shot a 217 (+1) for the invitational. Tindale finished strong in round three, shooting two under par (70), while Bess’ best score came in round two when he finished one under par (71). Killian Ryan shot a 226 (+7) for the tournament, with two under par (70) being his best score in round two.
The Cobras will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Greenville for the Southern Tide Intercollegiate.
Wingate tops FMU baseball 8-3
WINGATE, N.C. – Francis Marion University junior center fielder Bill Hanna registered three hits, a run scored, and a run driven in, but the Patriots fell 8-3 to Wingate University in a non-conference road game Tuesday evening in baseball action.
Francis Marion (5-8) will return to Peach Belt Conference action this weekend as it hosts Young Harris College. The series will consist of single games on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Friday is Faculty Appreciation Night and Saturday is an Extra Day, Extra Play Promotion with a special discounted admission of $3 for everyone.
Following Hanna were three Patriots with two hits apiece: second baseman Grayson Cottingham, senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez, and junior third baseman Todd Mattox.
Junior right-hander Reece Kleinhelter (0-1) started the contest for FMU and surrendered three runs on four hits in 4.2 innings of work.
FMU scored in the first on an RBI-single by Mattox. After Wingate knotted the game with a run in its half of the first, the Patriots took a 2-1 advantage in the second on a run-scoring single up the middle by Gonzalez.
Wingate (10-4) scored twice in the fifth and five times in the sixth to take an 8-2 lead, before the Patriots got back on the board in the ninth with Hanna singling home Brett Kemp.
Starting on the mound for Wingate was senior lefty Riley Isenhour (1-0), who threw five innings and allowed eight hits and two runs.
Bulldog left fielder Andrew Motsinger went 2-for-5, while designate hitter Grayson Chapman was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Right fielder Ricky Clark was 1-for-4 with a walk and had two RBI for the Bulldogs.
