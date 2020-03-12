FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College's baseball and softball teams will be on hiatus for the foreseeable future in response to the situation surrounding COVID-19.
According to a text from FDTC Athletic Director Preston McDonald, directors for Region X voted on Thursday to suspend spring sports beginning Saturday and running through at least April 5th.
The Peach Belt (Francis Marion) and South Atlantic Conferences (Coker) are continuing to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19, but athletic schedules are not changing at this time, both conferences said via statements released Thursday.
There are a few changes of note, however. FMU's men’s and women’s track teams will not compete in the Wendy’s Invitational at UNC Wilmington this weekend.
UNCW has suspended all spring competitions until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. That followed the Colonial Athletic Association’s earlier announcement that all CAA spring sports contests have been suspended as well.
Also, the American Athletic Conference announced that all athletic events will be suspended indefinitely. This has forced the cancelation of the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley golf tournament that the Patriots were scheduled to participate in next Monday and Tuesday.
Finally, the FMU softball team will not open PBC play this weekend as scheduled, but the reasoning is weather-related. The Patriots were to face North Georgia on Saturday and Young Harris on Sunday, but inclement weather forecasts for that portion of the state forced both doubleheaders to be postponed.
They will be made up at a later date.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Pioneers rally past FMU 5-2
FLORENCE, S.C. — Nineteenth-ranked Tusculum University won the final four singles matches to claim a 5-2 non-conference victory over Francis Marion University on Thursday.
Francis Marion (7-4) will open Peach Belt Conference play on March 21 with a 9 a.m. match at 12th-ranked Flagler College.
Juniors Elisa Lang and Fredrika Regner won at No. 1 doubles, but Tusculum captured each of the other doubles matches in tie-breakers, winning 7-6 (7-5) at No. 2 and 7-6 (8-6) at No. 3 to earn the doubles point.
In singles action, Regner won at the No. 2 spot by a 6-2, 6-0 and freshman Hermon Mikael earned a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 3 to give FMU a 2-1 edge. However, the Pioneers (6-3) won at No. 1, 4, 5, and 6 to clinch the match.
Francis Marion is ranked ninth in the Southeast Region.
MEN’S TENNIS
Tusculum holds off FMU rally for 5-2 win
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University rallied in singles play with wins from juniors Paul Meuwissen and William Anth-Forsberg, but the Patriots eventually dropped a 5-2 decision to regionally ranked Tusculum University on Thursday.
Francis Marion (5-5) will open Peach Belt Conference play on the road against 14th-ranked Flagler College on March 21 at noon.
The Pioneers swept all three doubles matches, but the No.1 and 3 matches were by narrow 7-5 and 7-6 (7-3) decisions.
After Tusculum won tight decisions at the top two singles positions to take a 3-0 advantage, Francis Marion rallied. Meuwissen won his No.6 singles match 7-5, 6-4 and Anth-Forsberg was victorious 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 at No. 4 to draw the Patriots to within 3-2.
However, Tusculum (7-4) earned wins at the remaining two positions (No.5 and 3) to clinch the match.
