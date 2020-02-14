FLORENCE, S.C. — Jermaine Vanheyningen tossed five no-hit innings and combined with Hunter Parker to shut out East Georgia State College as the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team earned a 3-0 victory Friday.
Vanheyningen struck out three while Parks fanned two. The only EGSC hit came in the top of the seventh inning.
Cameron Dean had two hits for the Stingers, including a third-inning home run.
Jacob English and Scott McDonough also had base hits for Tech, which improved to 6-0 and will host Walters State on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Georgia College 6 Francis Marion 1
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College scored three in the third and three more in the eighth before the Patriots could score in the top of the ninth on Jake Benoit’s RBI single.
SOFTBALL Francis Marion cruises to 2 wins
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Patriots beat Chowan 8-0 and then won 14-5 over Mercy in the Patriot Invitational on Friday.
Against Chowan, FMU’s Danielle Karacson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI, while junior right-hander Katelyn Ellard tossed a one-hitter. Ellard (4-1) allowed only a fifth-inning single while striking out nine and walking no one. In 28.1 innings this season, she has fanned 33 batters and walked only one.
Sarah Harkins went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
In the win against Mercy, FMU scored 14 runs in the second inning, tying a program record. FMU also scored 14 in the third inning of an April 16, 1987 game against Voorhees, which the Patriots won 22-3. On Friday against Mercy, Harkins went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs batted in, while junior infielder Ashtyn Patterson went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI.
Patriot freshman right fielder Carson Shannon, the two-time reigning Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Week, also had two hits, a run scored, and one driven in. Sophomore first baseman Addie May added two-run single.
